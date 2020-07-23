Vegas man accused of ‘thrill killing’ of a homeless man

Noah Green, 21, of Las Vegas, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon and another of attempted murder, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He was arrested on Saturday after being identified as a suspect in both attacks.

“We believe that we have taken a very dangerous person off of the streets,” Lt. Ray Spencer, who oversees the department’s homicide unit, said at a news conference Monday.

The police contend that Green shot and killed a homeless man whose body was found by a jogger in the early hours of July 13. Two days later, they said, he shot a 66-year-old man “in the chest at very close range” as the man was walking his dog.

The Associated Press identified the homeless man who was killed as Brent Michael Lloyd, 48. The man who was wounded while walking his dog was in critical condition, the police said Monday. His identity has not been released.

Videos of the attacks were found on Green’s cellphone after the police obtained a search warrant following his arrest. The police said they found a 9 mm gun in a paper bag in Green’s pocket after a brief foot chase. Officials are investigating to see if Green has been involved in other crimes.

Calling the videos “absolutely disturbing,” Spencer said that the video of the killing shows a round being fired into the sleeping man’s head. The other video, the lieutenant said, shows the man walking his dog being shot “in the chest, completely unprovoked.” The police said Green had not interacted with either of the victims.

“It appears that it is a thrill killing,” Spencer said, adding that the recording of the killing was something the shooter was likely keeping “for his own use, to personally view it in the future.”

Green is scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday, according to jail records. It was unclear Tuesday night if he had a lawyer.

