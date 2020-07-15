Man’s dismembered body is found in luxury Manhattan building

When detectives began investigating, they found the man’s torso and an electric saw nearby, two of the officials said. The man’s head and limbs were later found in the apartment, a Police Department spokesman said.

There were several plastic bags nearby, and it appeared that some effort had been made to clean up the evidence of what had happened, one of the officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the dead man, who the police spokesman said was 33, was the condo’s owner, but investigators were operating on the theory that he was, the law enforcement officials said. A sister of the condo owner made the gruesome discovery around 3:30pm when she went to check on him after not hearing from him for a day, the officials said.

The saw was still plugged into an electrical outlet when the police arrived. Detectives were investigating whether the dismembering of the victim might have been interrupted by the arrival of the condo owner’s sister at the front door, prompting the killer to flee through another exit, one of the law enforcement officials said.

The death was not immediately labelled a homicide, and a police spokesman said that the medical examiner’s office would determine the cause of death.

One of the law enforcement officials said a surveillance camera had captured video of the victim on the elevator with another person who was wearing a black suit and a black mask.

On the video, the elevator door opens and the victim goes into the apartment, the official said. The masked person follows the victim, going in right behind him, and the two immediately start to struggle, the official said.

The sister is seen on the video arriving a short time later, at about 3:30pm. There is a second way out of the apartment through a service entrance, the official said.

Crime Scene Unit investigators have begun a painstaking examination of the bags, but they expect to find the victim’s limbs and head inside them, the official said.

The building where the body was found, at 265 E Houston St near Suffolk Street, is a 10-story, glass-and-brick structure that is among the expensive apartment towers that have risen in recent years in an area once defined by tenements.

The first condos in the building to go on the market in 2015 were two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with Italian marble kitchens and master baths, white oak floors and asking prices in the $2.5 million range, according to the website Curbed. Access to the apartments, Curbed noted, was via a private, keyed elevator.

Several of the building’s units were sold last year for prices ranging from about $2 million to about $2.4 million, according the website StreetEasy.

By 6:30pm Tuesday, detectives and officers, including some with the Emergency Service Unit’s canine team, had cordoned off the corner at East Houston and Suffolk streets.

As some officers stood in front of the building, a canine officer led a German shepherd back and forth near the building while the dog sniffed at garbage bags and a side entrance.

Reporters and cameramen stood in Houston Street and across from the building on Suffolk, while patrons sat in the outdoor dining area of a Suffolk Street bar called Subject sipping drinks as more officers arrived.

Leslie Feinberg, who owns the bar with Brian Grummert, said that as “a nosy neighbour,” she had walked over to take a look when police cars, ambulances and firetrucks converged on the apartment building several hours earlier.

“I saw a young woman in hysterics” in the lobby, Feinberg said.

“From my understanding, she found the victim,” Feinberg said, adding that men whom she took to be detectives had led the young woman from the scene.

Feinberg said she had come to know many of the building’s residents during the three years she has operated the bar. She described them as mostly well-off professionals in their 30s and 40s.

Word spread quickly that something bad had happened in the apartment building, she said.

“This neighbourhood is very tight-knit,” she said. “It seemed within moments everybody knew what was happening.”

Her own reaction, Feinberg said, was “total shock.”

“You kind of forget New York City is New York City sometimes,” she said.

c.2020 The New York Times Company