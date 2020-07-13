1-year-old is shot and killed at Brooklyn cookout
>> Ali Watkins, The New York Times
Published: 13 Jul 2020 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2020 10:04 PM BdST
A 1-year-old baby boy was killed and three men were wounded Sunday when a gunman opened fire on people at a cookout in a Brooklyn park, police said.
The baby, Davell Gardner, was hit in the abdomen when shooting broke out at about 11:30pm near the Raymond Bush Playground in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighbourhood, police said. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he died.
Bullets also struck a 25-year-old man in the ankle, a 36-year-old man in the leg and a 27-year-old man in the groin. All were taken to hospitals and were expected to survive, police said.
People try to keep social distance as they enjoy a warm afternoon during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York, US, May 16, 2020. Reuters
Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, who was recently promoted to lead the New York City Police Department’s Community Affairs bureau, appealed for an end to the violence Monday morning, in a Twitter message, saying, “This. Must. STOP!”
In separate shootings Sunday night, two boys, ages 12 and 15, were among others wounded in the city over the weekend.
The 15-year-old was hit in the wrist at 9:10pm on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near 143rd Street in Manhattan, the New York Post reported. The 12-year-old was shot in the leg at about 9:10pm on Prospect Place near Ralph Avenue in the Crown Heights neighbourhood in Brooklyn.
©2020 The New York Times Company
- Wealthy US families approved for government loans
- Business leaders urge Trump to leave DACA alone
- Could Camden lead the future of policing in America?
- Pandemic threatens equality in Latin America
- Trump commutes Stone's prison sentence
- Think you’ve seen the subway? Not like this
- An unexpected struggle for Trump: Defining an elusive Biden
- Reopen or lose funds: Trump to US schools
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- What surgeon Sabrina said before her arrest in JKG fake test scam
- Dr Sabrina placed on three-day remand over COVID-19 test scam
- Bangladesh police arrest a doctor over fake COVID-19 tests
- Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul dies from COVID-19
- AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives after pay cuts in pandemic
- Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family hit by COVID-19
- Doctor Sabrina, disgraced in JKG scam, using another person’s phone number
- Bangladesh suspends doctor with links to COVID-19 test scam
- Health ministry asks director general who dictated Regent Hospital deal on COVID-19
- Mizanur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram police, dies from COVID-19