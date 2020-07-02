Gunmen kill 24 people in attack on Mexican drug rehab centre
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jul 2020 10:14 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2020 10:14 AM BdST
At least 24 people were killed in an armed attack on a drug rehabilitation facility in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, Mexican police said on Wednesday, underlining the challenge the government has in fulfilling a pledge to stop gang violence.
Police in the city in Guanajuato state said the gunmen also wounded seven in what was the second such attack to take place in Irapuato during the past month. The attack was also confirmed by a federal government official.
Photos from the scene shared by police with local reporters showed at least 11 prone and bloodied bodies lying in a room.
The attack was one of the worst mass slayings since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office 19 months ago pledging to reduce record levels of violence. But homicides hit a new record last year and are trending higher still in 2020.
On June 6, 10 men were killed when gunmen opened fire in a rehabilitation centre for addicts in Irapuato. It was not immediately clear if the same facility was hit both times.
Guanajuato, a major carmaking hub, has become one of the principal flashpoints of criminal violence in Mexico.
Rehab centres are known to have been targeted by criminal gangs waging turf wars for control of the drug business.
At least 26 people were killed in an arson attack by suspected gang members on a bar in the southern Mexican port of Coatzacoalcos last August.
- Fighting over masks is the new American pastime
- UK PM Johnson unveils new planning rules
- FBI warns of fake virus antibody tests
- Trump shares video of armed couple confronting protesters
- Trump retweets 'white power' video
- Princeton to drop Woodrow Wilson's name from school
- How Black Lives Matter changed white voters’ minds
- Pence misleads on virus pandemic
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Latifur Rahman, chairman of Transcom Group, dies at 75
- Kuwait suspends army official for taking bribe from Bangladesh MP
- DMCH director dismisses reports of Tk 200m in monthly food bills as false
- Quota system in BCS jobs comes to an end
- US FDA comes out with guidance for COVID-19 vaccine approval
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Oxford University has seen 'right sort of immune response' in potential COVID-19 vaccine trial: scientist
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal travels to London for treatment
- Dhaka's Wari lockdown from July 4 for 21 days as virus cases spiral
- BTRC places new SMP curbs to rein in powers of Grameenphone