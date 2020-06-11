Protesters tear down Christopher Columbus statue in Saint Paul, Minnesota
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jun 2020 10:35 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2020 10:35 PM BdST
A group of protesters pulled down a statue of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday, the latest US monument to be torn down amid nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racial inequalities.
The 10-foot bronze statue was pulled from its granite base by several dozen people led by a Minnesota-based Native American activist outside the state Capitol, documented by news photographers and television camera operators.
"It was the right thing to do and it was the right time to do it," the activist, Mike Forcia, told Reuters in apparent reference to more than two weeks of protests over the May 25 death of a 46-year-old black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
Native American activists have long objected to honouring Columbus, saying that his expeditions to the Americas led to the colonisation and genocide of their ancestors.
Saint Paul neighbours Minneapolis, and the two are commonly referred to as the Twin Cities.
Forcia said he was advised by a Minnesota state trooper that he could expect to be arrested in the coming days and charged with criminal destruction. A city crew removed the statue, which was broken at the base.
According to a website for the Capitol, the monument was created by sculptor Carlo Brioschi and dedicated in 1931 as a gift to the city from Italian-Americans in Minnesota.
Graffiti is seen on a vandalised statue of Christopher Columbus at the Bayside Marketplace, after a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Downtown Miami, Florida, US, Jun 10, 2020. REUTERS
In Washington, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Congress on Wednesday to remove from the US Capitol 11 statues representing Confederate leaders and soldiers from the Civil War.
- COVID deepens shortage of US hospital painkillers
- US diplomats struggle to defend democracy abroad
- Brazil faces backlash for withholding virus data
- 60pc of US Navy carrier crew have virus antibodies: study
- French military says it killed top Qaida leader
- US delivers limited aid in global virus response
- US protesters march again
- Weighing protest against the risks of the coronavirus
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kohl's cancelled $50m Bangladesh clothing orders before big dividends: report
- Popular Group chairperson dies two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19
- Japan now bans chartered flights from Bangladesh Biman
- Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor Tanzila dies of COVID-19
- Bangladesh budget to chart a pathway from crisis
- Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorised for use as soon as September
- Bangladesh panel calls for expanding lockdown coverage in hotpots to curb contagion
- Bangladesh to resume international flights in late June
- Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, caseload crosses 78,000
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents