8 minutes and 46 seconds: How George Floyd was killed in police custody
Evan Hill, Ainara Tiefenthäler, Christiaan Triebert, Drew Jordan, Haley Willis and Robin Stein, The New York Times
Published: 02 Jun 2020 04:24 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2020 04:26 AM BdST
On May 25, Minneapolis police officers arrested George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, after a deli employee called 911, accusing him of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. Seventeen minutes after the first squad car arrived at the scene, Floyd was unconscious and pinned beneath three police officers, showing no signs of life.
By combining videos from bystanders and security cameras, reviewing official documents and consulting experts, The New York Times reconstructed in detail the minutes leading to Floyd’s death. The Times’ video shows officers taking a series of actions that violated the policies of the Minneapolis Police Department and turned fatal, leaving Floyd unable to breathe, even as he and onlookers called out for help.
The day after Floyd’s death, the Police Department fired all four of the officers involved in the episode, and on Friday the Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman, announced murder and manslaughter charges against Derek Chauvin, the officer who can be seen most clearly in witness videos pinning Floyd to the ground. Chauvin, who is white, kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, according to the criminal complaint against him. The Times’ video shows that Chauvin did not remove his knee even after Floyd lost consciousness, and for a full minute after paramedics arrived at the scene.
The three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — all of whom can be seen in The Times’ video participating in Floyd’s arrest — remain under investigation.
