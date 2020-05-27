‘I can’t breathe’: 4 Minneapolis officers fired after black man dies in custody
Christine Hauser, Derrick Bryson Taylor and Neil Vigdor, The New York Times
Published: 27 May 2020 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2020 04:10 PM BdST
The FBI and Minnesota law enforcement authorities are investigating the arrest of a black man who died after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by an officer’s knee, in an episode that was recorded on video by a bystander and sparked large protests in Minneapolis on Tuesday.
After the graphic video circulated widely on social media, the mayor denounced the actions of the four officers who were involved and said Tuesday afternoon that they had been fired. He identified the victim as George Floyd.
Floyd, 46, a resident of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, a Minneapolis suburb, was pronounced dead at 9:25pm Monday at Hennepin County Medical Centre, according to the medical examiner.
Floyd’s family members told CNN on Tuesday night that the officers should be charged with murder.
“They treated him worse than they treat animals,” said Philonise Floyd, Floyd’s brother. “They took a life — they deserve life.”
The arrest took place Monday evening, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement, after officers responded to a call about a man suspected of forgery. The police said the man, was found sitting on top of a blue car and “appeared to be under the influence.”
On Tuesday morning, without referring to the video recorded by a bystander, the police updated a statement, titled “Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction,” that said that additional information had “been made available” and that the FBI was joining the investigation.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis tweeted that four officers involved in the case had been terminated. “This is the right call,” he said.
The Police Department’s statement said that no weapons had been used and that the officers’ body cameras were recording. Frey said at a news conference Tuesday that he had seen the video “taken and posted by a civilian” but not the body camera footage.
The bystander video shows a white Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee into a black man’s neck during an arrest, as the man repeatedly says, “I can’t breathe,” and, “Please, I can’t breathe.”
“Being black in America should not be a death sentence,” Frey said in a statement Tuesday. “For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a black man’s neck. Five minutes.”
© 2020 New York Times News Service
- The US is getting shorter
- Americans ponder losses past and present
- 'Aggressive' rats on the prowl in US
- To test or not to test?
- More bad news expected in unemployment numbers
- Dems probe Trump’s firing of watchdog
- Brazil passes Italy, Spain in confirmed virus cases
- Trump fires State Dept inspector general
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Niloufer Manzur, founding head of Sunbeams, dies from COVID-19
- Top executives of Exim Bank 'threatened', National Bank director, brother charged
- Japan bans entry of visitors from Bangladesh, 10 other countries
- Govt to issue coronavirus shutdown update Thursday
- WHO says the Americas are new COVID-19 epicentre as deaths surge in Latin America
- Zafrullah takes plasma therapy for COVID-19, Hasina calls him
- Beacon Pharma MD Ebadul Karim contracts coronavirus
- Bangladesh reports 21 more virus deaths, 1,166 new cases
- Anwara Begum, wife of deputy speaker, dies
- Bangladesh orders all hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in separate units