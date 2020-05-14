As restrictions ease, millions in us are leaving home again

In nearly every part of the country, the share of people staying home dropped, in some places by nearly 11 percentage points.

The surge in movement came as more than half the states started to reopen their economies or had plans to do so soon, despite concerns among public health experts about the possibility of additional waves in new coronavirus infections and deaths as a result.

While it is too early to know whether the increased activity will mean new waves of infection, social distancing has proved one of the most effective means to curb the spread of the virus.

The estimates of the number of people moving were made using data provided by Cuebiq, a location analysis company. The data comes from a representative sample of about 15 million smartphone users nationwide who have agreed to share their location data with certain apps, according to the company. Because the sample is only a proportion of the population — and because not everyone in the United States owns a smartphone or carries one with them everywhere they go — the numbers are estimates.

The share of people staying home varied by state, with some states seeing more significant drops in sheltering.

In places where statewide orders continued to limit people’s movements and to close businesses, like New York and New Jersey, more people continued to stay home. In states that had started to slowly reopen, including South Carolina and Florida, a greater share of people ventured out.

No state saw a larger drop in the share of people staying home last week than Michigan, even though its stay-at-home order remained in place. While half of the state’s residents stayed home on average during the preceding six weeks, that number declined by nearly 11 percentage points last week, as approximately 1 million people there started moving around again.

Arizona had the smallest drop in the number of people staying home in the country, with a difference of only 5 percentage points last week compared with its average over the previous six weeks.

The states whose shutdown orders lifted beginning May 1 saw the share of people staying home drop by as much as 9 percentage points last week, but many people still continued to shelter. Tennessee was the only newly reopened state where less than 30% of people stayed home.

Alaska and Colorado lifted their shutdown orders in late April, and both experienced significant drops in sheltering. Alaska saw the largest increase in residents who decided to leave their homes — about 10 percentage points, or about 73,000 people.

Colorado still had the highest average share of people staying home among reopened states, at 37%, or approximately 2.1 million residents. This group also includes Mississippi, where just 26% of people stayed home last week on average, the lowest share in the nation.

Some states never ordered residents to stay home at all. In none of these states did more than 40% of residents consistently stay home.

People living in rural areas often need to travel farther for basic needs such as groceries, and the number of people staying home in these areas was typically less than those in suburban or urban areas. But each saw the share of people sheltering drop by roughly the same amount. The share of people staying home in rural areas last week was only about 8 percentage points more than before the outbreak.

Methodology

Cuebiq calculates distance traveled by measuring a line between opposite corners of a box drawn around the locations observed for each device on each day. The company identifies the “home” of a device based on observations of where the device is over time and considers “staying home” as traveling up to 100 meters from that location.

The New York Times used Cuebiq’s summaries of device movements in each census tract to calculate state and national averages in rates of staying home from Feb 1 through May 8, the latest date for which data was available. We used these averages and population data from the US Census Bureau to calculate estimates for the number of people staying home.

Designations of urban, suburban and rural areas are based on census tract-level measures of both population and building density, with the top fifth considered urban and the bottom fifth rural.

The status of state stay-at-home orders comes from a Times database tracking such orders. States whose orders lifted at 11:59 pm on a given day were considered to have reopened the following day.

c.2020 The New York Times Company