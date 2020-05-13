One-third of US virus deaths are nursing home residents or workers
Karen Yourish, KK Rebecca Lai, Danielle Ivory and Mitch Smith, The New York Times
Published: 13 May 2020 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2020 04:27 PM BdST
At least 28,100 residents and workers have died from the coronavirus at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities for older adults in the United States, according to a New York Times database. The virus so far has infected more than 153,000 at some 7,700 facilities.
Nursing home populations are at a high risk of being infected by — and dying from — the coronavirus, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is known to be particularly lethal to older adults with underlying health conditions and can spread more easily through congregate facilities, where many people live in a confined environment and workers move from room to room.
While just 11% of the country’s cases have occurred in long-term care facilities, deaths related to COVID-19 in these facilities account for more than a third of the country’s pandemic fatalities.
In the absence of comprehensive data from some states and the federal government, the Times has been assembling its own database of coronavirus cases and deaths at long-term care facilities for older adults. These include nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, memory care facilities, retirement and senior communities, and rehabilitation facilities.
Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, Conn, on Friday, May 1, 2020. The New York Times
The share of deaths tied to long-term care facilities for older adults is even more stark at the state level. In 14 states, the number of residents and workers who have died accounts for more than half of all deaths from the virus.
The Times’ numbers are based on official confirmations from states, counties and the facilities themselves. They include residents and, in cases where reporting is available, employees of the facilities. Given the wide variability in the type of information available, the totals almost certainly represent an undercount of the true toll.
Based on the Times’ analysis, some 850 of the country’s 3,100 counties have at least one coronavirus case related to a long-term care facility for older adults.
© 2020 New York Times News Service
- Women, migrants to suffer most in Latin America
- Latin America’s outbreaks now rival Europe’s
- Virus patients in Haiti fear attacks, harassment
- How bad is US unemployment?
- US domestic workers 'hardest hit' by virus
- 2 charged with murder in Georgia shooting
- An incursion straight out of Hollywood
- No sign of ‘normal’ for workers
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday
- Police shut two Dhanmondi shops for breaching hygiene rules
- DG of health services 'sick' amid quarantine reports
- Bangladesh scientists crack genetic riddle of novel coronavirus
- Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine gains FDA's 'fast track' status
- Prof Shibli Rubayat of Dhaka University is set to become SEC chairman
- Chinese coronavirus vaccine could be tested, manufactured in Canada
- Bangladesh's coronavirus death toll hits 250, case count surges to 16,660
- Bangladesh eases conditions for remittance incentives
- College admission process set to begin on Jun 6 after delay over coronavirus