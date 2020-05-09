Two subjects charged with murder in Georgia shooting

The charges against Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, came after the case was moved to a third prosecutor and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called upon this week to investigate.

“I can’t answer what another agency did or didn’t see,” Vic Reynolds, the GBI director, said at a news conference Friday. “But I can tell you that based on our involvement in this case and considering the fact we hit the ground running Wednesday morning and within 36 hours we had secured warrants for two individuals for felony murder, I think that speaks volumes for itself.”

He called the video of the shooting, released this week, compelling evidence.

“It was extremely upsetting,” he said. “On a human level, it’s troubling.”

Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was killed after an encounter with the McMichaels, who are white. Arbery was killed in Satilla Shores, a quiet middle-class enclave about 15 minutes from downtown Brunswick and a short jog from Arbery’s neighbourhood. A police report said the McMichaels had grabbed two guns and followed Arbery in a truck after he ran past them.

The shooting happened Feb. 23, but the case did not receive broader attention until recently, after a video was widely shared showing the shooting. Officials Friday said that the video had been “a very important piece” of evidence in moving forward with criminal charges.

“I think you have to remember our role is to do our best to remove our emotions from a case and look at facts,” Reynolds told reporters after the news conference. “But certainly when you see that, you become pretty enraged in watching it. You have set that aside and you have say, looking at all the evidence, is there probable cause here?”

Officials said the charges, coming months after the shooting, had not been driven by the surge of attention around the country, with elected officials, prominent activists and celebrities weighing in and urging action.

“We don’t let that influence the decision,” Tom Durden of Georgia’s Atlantic Judicial Circuit, the latest prosecutor to take on the case, said at the Friday news conference. “We have made the decision based on what we feel like is the applicable law and our interpretation of the evidence that has been uncovered.”

Reynolds said that the arrest warrants were issued and the two men were arrested at home Thursday evening.

Wanda Cooper the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while on a run, in Glynn County, Ga., April 16, 2020. The 25-year-old man was running through a Georgia neighbourhood when he was shot and killed — a prosecutor argued that the pursuers should not be arrested. (Richard Fausset/The New York Times)

Arbery was wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts, Nike sneakers and a bandanna when he was killed. His friends and family have said they believed that he had been out exercising.

The video of the shooting, taken from inside a vehicle, shows Arbery running along a shaded two-lane residential road when he comes upon a white truck, with a man standing beside its open driver’s-side door. Another man is in the bed of the pickup.

Arbery runs around the truck and disappears briefly from view. Muffled shouting can be heard before Arbery emerges, tussling with the man outside the truck as three shotgun blasts echo.

Gregory McMichael later told the police that Arbery looked like the suspect in a string of nearby break-ins. But according to media reports, there had been just one reported burglary in the neighbourhood this year: the theft of a handgun from an unlocked truck parked outside Travis McMichael’s house.

At a rally in Georgia, community members welcomed the arrests but said they had taken too long.

On Friday, Arbery would have celebrated his 26th birthday. But instead, a crowd of protesters — almost all wearing masks — packed in front of the Glynn County Courthouse to demand justice in his death.

“I will always run with Maud,” one of his aunts told the assembly from the courthouse steps, referring to her nephew’s nickname and what has become a hashtag rallying cry — #irunwithmaud — after his death drew the notice of elected officials, prominent activists and celebrities around the country.

“That could have easily been me,” another speaker, who pointed out that he, too, was a 26-year-old black man, told the crowd. “It could have easily been you.”

Despite the murder charges, many in the crowd still expressed their outrage over the handling of the case. They noted the time that went by without any charges.

“If this had been a black man who had shot a white man, they would have been arrested that night,” said Karasha Jones, 54.

“You got comfort from it,” she said of the arrest on Thursday, noting that it helped ease some of the anger and anguish coursing through the African American community in Brunswick, a city of about 17,000 people on the southeast Georgia coast, a place Jones has lived her entire life.

“Everybody in Brunswick knows everybody, and we try to stick together,” she said. That included Arbery: “He was kind,” she said. “He was humble.”

The arrests were regarded as a positive step. “We’re still looking for convictions, but this is a start,” Gretta Stuckey said as she stood under the moss-draped trees in the courthouse yard.

FILE -- Homes in Glynn County, Ga., where Ahmaud Arbery lived and was killed, April 16, 2020. Arbery’s death has raised questions about racial profiling, Georgia’s self-defence laws and the wisdom of citizen policing. (Richard Fausset/The New York Times)

At a time when many people can’t gather in person to rally, supporters are going for 2.23-mile runs (Arbery was killed on Feb. 23). By Friday morning, the hashtag #IRunWithMaud had been used tens of thousands of times on Twitter, and people shared photographs of themselves outside in running gear, often alongside photos of Arbery, an ardent jogger.

In Atlanta on Friday, people ran with #IRunWithMaud and #BlackLivesMatter signs pinned to their backs. But the people who ran in Arbery’s honor came from all across the United States, and they included doctors, teachers and professional athletes.

“Happy birthday to Ahmaud Arbery,” New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said in a video he recorded during his run on Friday. “Even though they arrested those two men, we’ve got to make sure they don’t forget his face and that he gets his justice in court.”

The suspects have connections to local law enforcement.

Before becoming a focal point in the shooting death, Gregory McMichael had a long career in law enforcement in coastal southern Georgia and had recently retired.

He worked at the Glynn County Police Department from 1982 to 1989 and until last year had spent many years as an investigator in the Brunswick district attorney’s office.

Travis McMichael runs a company that gives custom boat tours. Authorities said he fired the shots that killed Arbery.

The police report was based almost solely upon the responding officer’s interview with Gregory McMichael. Two prosecutors recused themselves from the case because of professional ties to him.

The case has generated a wave of outrage and raised concerns about racial inequities.

The details of Arbery’s killing — and the fact that no one had been arrested in the months since it happened — led to a wave of outrage nationwide from figures as diverse as former Vice President Joe Biden, basketball star LeBron James and Russell Moore, a prominent leader of the Southern Baptist Convention.

Both Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, a Republican, and his Democratic opponent in the 2018 governor’s race, Stacey Abrams, the former state House minority leader, had expressed concern about the case on Twitter this week. Kemp wrote that “Georgians deserve answers,” and Abrams wrote that “our systems of law enforcement and justice must be held to the highest standards.”

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, added to the chorus Thursday, saying that Arbery had essentially been “lynched before our very eyes” and that “these vicious acts call to mind the darkest chapters of our history.”

The case is the latest in the United States to raise concerns about racial inequities in the justice system. Documents obtained by The New York Times show that a Georgia prosecutor who had the case for weeks before recusing himself over a conflict of interest had advised the Glynn County Police Department that there was “insufficient probable cause” to issue arrest warrants for the McMichaels.

Jason Vaughn, a football coach at Brunswick High School who coached Ahmaud Arbery — who was killed while on a run — at his home in Glynn County, Ga., April 16, 2020. The 25-year-old man was running through a Georgia neighbourhood when he was shot and killed — a prosecutor argued that the pursuers should not be arrested. (Richard Fausset/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump addressed Arbery’s death during an appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday morning, saying that Arbery “looks like a really good young guy” and that the video footage had been “very, very disturbing.”

Urging the authorities in Georgia to investigate and find out what happened, he also offered support for Kemp, who won his position as governor with the help of an endorsement from Trump.

“It’s in the hands of the governor, and I’m sure he’ll do the right thing,” Trump said. “You know, it could be something that we didn’t see on tape. There could be a lot of, you know, if you saw things went off tape and then back on tape. But it was a troubling, I mean, to anybody that watched it certainly it was a disturbing or troubling video. No question about that.”

A defence lawyer said he publicly released the explosive video at the heart of the case.

In the latest twist in the small-town politics of this case, a criminal defence lawyer in Brunswick said he was the one who released video footage of the shooting that surfaced earlier this week and was cited by the authorities as an important piece of evidence to support pressing charges.

The lawyer, Alan Tucker, said in a statement that he released the video because “there was entirely too much speculation, rumor, false narratives, and outright lies surrounding this event.”

He did not immediately respond to questions about how he obtained the video or about his connection to the case. Prosecutors have indicated that some video footage was filmed by a third pursuer.

Tucker also did not respond to questions about a report by First Coast News, a television station in Jacksonville, Florida, which said that he has been advising the McMichaels during the investigation.

A cross placed by the mother of Ahmaud Arbery at the site where he was killed in Glynn County, Ga., April 16, 2020. The 25-year-old man was running through a Georgia neighbourhood when he was shot and killed — a prosecutor argued that the pursuers should not be arrested. (Richard Fausset/The New York Times)

The original prosecutor who later recused himself, George E. Barnhill of Georgia’s Waycross Judicial Circuit, noted that the McMichaels were carrying their weapons legally under Georgia law. He also cited the state’s citizen’s arrest statute, and the statute on self-defence.

Barnhill argued that Arbery, who appeared to be unarmed, had initiated the fight with Travis McMichael, so Travis McMichael was “allowed to use deadly force to protect himself.”

The case was next assigned to another district attorney, Tom Durden. Amid rising anger, criticism and national attention, Durden this week announced that he would ask a Glynn County grand jury to decide whether charges were warranted. He also asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to get involved.

It was not clear Thursday whether the McMichaels had retained legal counsel. Previously, Gregory McMichael could not be reached for comment, and Travis McMichael had declined to comment, citing the investigation.

Gregory McMichael is a former officer with the Glynn County Police Department, and until his retirement last year, he spent many years as an investigator in the local district attorney’s office.

Friends and family reacted to the arrests.

Akeem Baker, 26, Arbery’s longtime friend who has been watching the case closely, said Thursday night that he felt an “ounce of joy.”

“But I’m still uneasy,” he added. “It’s a small win, you know, but I feel like we still got to continue to push forward to get justice. To make sure everybody involved are held accountable.”

S. Lee Merritt, a lawyer representing Arbery’s family, said that Arbery’s mother, Wander Cooper, was grateful the police had made the arrests.

“She was very relieved,” Merritt said. “She remained very stoic as she has during this entire process. I believe that she is holding out for a conviction for these men.”

© 2020 The New York Times Company