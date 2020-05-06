El Salvador’s millennial president promised new era. Then came the crackdown

Still, voters in El Salvador swept him into office, hoping for a change that would improve lives in a country long hobbled by corruption, poverty and some of the world’s highest murder rates.

His actions in recent months, however, have left many Salvadorans — lawyers, business leaders, human rights advocates, journalists and others — afraid that Bukele is backsliding into the kind of authoritarian leadership the country fought a civil war to overturn.

In February, Bukele marched soldiers into Congress to intimidate lawmakers to push through a bill. The following month, he brushed aside Supreme Court orders to stop using the military to detain quarantine violators. Later, he advocated the use of lethal force in a crackdown on the criminal gangs that drive up the country’s murder rate.

“The president is relying more on the military and the police, and those forces are again playing a repressive role,” said Luis Coto, a priest who leads a 15,000-member parish in the centre of the country. “We are taking a step backward, regressing to the time of war.”

The election of Bukele, 38, swept aside the two political parties that had alternated in power since the end of El Salvador’s brutal civil war, in the 1990s. When he declared victory, in jeans and a leather jacket, Bukele said the country had “turned the page” on the postwar era.

The majority of the population, tired of violence, continues to support him with sky-high approval ratings. Bukele’s office declined to comment for this article.

But his recent actions have rattled the country’s fragile democracy.

When the legislature was slow to approve additional funding for the military in February, Bukele brought armed soldiers and police officers into the halls of Congress to pressure them to act. The move triggered a constitutional crisis and revived memories of the military dictatorships that had ruled the country for nearly half a century.

The following month, he sent the army into the streets to enforce one of the region’s most strict lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Soldiers and police officers have locked up thousands of people in containment centres for breaking quarantine, keeping them in the facilities for weeks. The Supreme Court ruled that the detentions were unconstitutional and ordered Bukele to end them, but he refused.

“Five people won’t decide the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans,” Bukele said on Twitter of the judges’ ruling. “The court doesn’t have the power to implement or remove public health measures.”

Then in April, a surge of murders shattered the relative peace that had prevailed since the pandemic struck and threw into question one of Bukele’s signature achievements: reducing violence.

In response, he authorised the police and the army to kill gang members if necessary, tweeting, “The use of lethal force is authorised in self-defence or in defence of the lives of Salvadorans.”

The president’s office also publicised a series of measures intended to punish jailed gang members, releasing photos depicting their harsh treatment at the hands of security forces.

One image showed hundreds of prisoners crammed together on the floor, their shaved heads pressed against each other’s bare backs, as guards hovered over them with semi-automatic weapons. The scene suggested little regard for the social distancing rules the state is rigidly enforcing elsewhere.

“There is a humiliation in having everyone half-naked, forced to be touching each other in the public view,” said José Miguel Cruz, an expert on Salvadoran organised crime at Florida International University.

Bukele announced that he would place rival gang members in the same cell and seal the cells with sheets of welded metal. “They will be inside, in the dark, with their friends from the other gang,” he tweeted.

Reversing the policy of keeping gang members apart sends a clear message, according to Salvadoran security experts. “It’s an invitation for them to kill each other,” Cruz said.

Salvadoran lawyers, business groups and prominent think tanks have all condemned the president’s actions. Many in the local and international human rights community warned that Bukele was sliding toward dictatorship. Two top Democrats who sit on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote a letter to the Salvadoran president condemning the “unnecessarily degrading” images from the country’s prisons.

In Cojutepeque, a city that has long been a bastion of right-wing sentiment, many residents say they are happy with the way the government is treating organised criminals.

“Families have been beaten down by violence,” said Coto, who leads a parish in the city. “People say ‘sure, kill them if you want.’”

Coto, 69, said his parishioners were fed up with the two parties that held the presidency for decades, embezzling money and failing to make the country safer. Three of the country’s past presidents have been charged with corruption, and one of them received a 10-year prison sentence.

The priest said people in town trust Bukele, who started his own party, New Ideas, and ran on the slogan, “There is enough money when nobody steals it.” It doesn’t hurt that the government has given $300 to families affected by the pandemic and has handed out free food in poor cities like Cojutepeque.

“He has the messianic persona of a saviour, in a situation where about half of the population is poor,” Coto said. “They aren’t going to criticise the government’s repression.”

c.2020 The New York Times Company