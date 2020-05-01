NYC’s subway, a 24/7 mainstay, will close for overnight disinfection
>> Christina Goldbaum, The New York Times
Published: 01 May 2020 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 01 May 2020 11:51 AM BdST
In an extraordinary move, New York City’s subway will shut down from 1am to 5am every day to disinfect equipment for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.
Cuomo said transit officials would provide riders alternative ways to get to and from work, including fully subsidised for-hire vehicles, dollar vans and buses, during those hours. The shutdown will begin May 6.
“We’ve never been here before,” said Cuomo, who has instructed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the subway and buses, to devise a plan to clean more frequently. “This is going to be one of the most aggressive, creative, challenging undertakings that the MTA has done.”
Public transit in New York City is the only system in the United States, and among the relatively few in the world, that runs 24 hours a day. The system has only shut down twice in the past decade, both times as a result of hurricanes, including Sandy in 2012.
The effort to monitor the shut down will be a joint effort between the MTA, the state and the city, Cuomo said.
The move comes as tension has been building in recent days over the increased visibility of homeless people on subway, who have been using the trains as a place to sleep. Some riders have complained that it has led to unsanitary conditions.
“It took some disruption to say we are going to do something in this pandemic we’ve never done before but it makes sense,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who joined Cuomo’s briefing by video.
