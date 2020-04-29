Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden: ‘I wish he were president right now’

“I’ve been not only a colleague of Joe Biden’s, I’ve been a friend, and I can tell you I wish he were president right now but I can’t wait until he is — if all of us do our part to support the kind of person that we want back in the White House,” Clinton said Tuesday afternoon during a virtual town hall-style event with Biden about the effect of the coronavirus on women.

Accepting her support, Biden said: “I really appreciate your friendship. What a wonderful personal endorsement.”

The Biden campaign had advertised that the event would feature a “special guest,” and on her Twitter account Tuesday, Clinton all but confirmed the endorsement as she disclosed that she would be appearing with Biden.

As the woman who got closest to the White House, Clinton remains a singular figure in Democratic presidential politics, and a complicated one. Both beloved and blamed for her narrow loss to Trump in 2016, she retains a loyal and powerful constituency of supporters, many of whom have argued that Russian interference cost her the election.

Her re-emergence in presidential politics also serves as an implicit reminder to the Democratic left about the dangers of a divided party. While a wide array of factors contributed to Clinton’s loss, one element was the refusal of some on the left to coalesce behind her candidacy against Trump.

For progressives now sceptical about Biden, Clinton’s endorsement, among other things, is an invitation to reflect upon whether they want to risk four more years of the Trump presidency because they are uncomfortable with the former vice president. Biden has argued since last year that he is best positioned to defeat Trump — but that he would need a united party to do it. No one knows better than Clinton that there is no room for error or a lack of unity among Democrats in a closely fought general election.

Clinton’s relationship with Biden hasn’t always been easy: The two developed a respectful relationship over their decades in Washington, though one marked by slights and awkward rivalries. Biden was resentful of the attention that Clinton received when they ran against each other in the 2008 primary race, but he was the one eventually chosen as former President Barack Obama’s running mate.

They became more friendly through weekly meetings while they both served in the Obama administration. But tensions deepened after Biden considered running against Clinton for the 2016 nomination. After her loss, he was fairly open with his critique that she had failed to talk to middle-class voters. For her part, Clinton seriously weighed whether to run against Biden last year.

File -- Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, greets Vice president Joe Biden on the tarmac at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, before they head to a campaign rally, in Scranton, Pa., Aug. 15, 2016. (Ruth Fremson/The New York Times)

Now they will be partners again, this time on the campaign trail, as Biden tries to do what Clinton could not. Given her three debates against Trump in 2016, and her daily strategy and fortifications dealing with his punches and counterpunches in the heat of a campaign, her counsel to Biden has the value of firsthand experience.

Her endorsement follows similar ones from Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Vice President Al Gore and Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington. The fast and carefully orchestrated rollout of endorsements for Biden is a sign of the value that his campaign is putting on Democratic unity against Trump.

Clinton’s support is not, perhaps, as strategically important as that of Sanders and Warren, who had been 2020 candidates and whose supporters — progressive and, especially in Sanders’ case, largely young — Biden is trying to win over. Some progressive Democrats are sceptical about Biden, and the Sanders and Warren endorsements were major overtures to those voters.

As Democrats have searched for a way forward in the Trump era, some have become more open with their criticism of Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton. The party’s left wing has repudiated some of Bill Clinton’s main achievements, including the 1994 crime bill and the 1999 repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act, which allowed the rise of big banks, and is eager to distance itself from the scandals that defined Clinton’s second term. Some have said they’ve regretted how the party treated Monica S. Lewinsky and the controversy that followed.

