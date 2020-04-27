El Salvador authorises use of lethal force against gangs
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Apr 2020 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 11:22 AM BdST
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Sunday authorised the use of "lethal force" by police and military against gang members to crack down on heightened violence amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Central American country reported 24 homicides on Friday, the worst one-day toll since Bukele took office in June, prompting him to order a 24-hour lockdown in prisons housing gang members.
By late afternoon on Sunday, police had registered another 29 murders, prompting Bukele to introduce tougher measures against gangs he said were taking advantage of the fact security forces were busy helping to contain the virus outbreak.
"The police and armed forces must prioritise safeguarding their lives, those of their companions and of honest citizens. The use of lethal force is authorised in self-defence or in defence of the lives of Salvadorans," Bukele said.
The government this weekend also ordered members of rival gangs into shared cells in a bid to break up lines of communication between members of the same group, and carried out searches in at least five prisons.
Some 12,862 gang members are incarcerated in El Salvador, prison authorities said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- El Salvador authorises use of lethal force against gangs
- Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19
- Amid the coronavirus crisis, heart and stroke patients go missing
- In 4 US state prisons, nearly 3,300 inmates test positive for coronavirus - 96pc without symptoms
- Economic freeze cuts remittances, a lifeline for migrants’ families
- Navy leaders recommend reinstating Roosevelt captain fired over virus warning
- When hugs can kill: Mourning a mass shooting in a pandemic
- Trump’s temporary halt to immigration is part of broader plan, Stephen Miller says
- Ecuador’s death toll during outbreak is among the worst in the world
- Science offers sunlight as way to tame virus, and Trump rushes toward it
Most Read
- City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Imam tests positive after leading Taraweeh prayers at mosque
- Bangladesh records 5 more virus deaths as infections top 5,000
- Angry garment workers take to Dhaka streets for back pay
- United Hospital accused of taking patient off life support after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- Train possibly belonging to North Korean leader spotted in resort town
- Garment factories partially resume operations amid virus shutdown
- 31 contract coronavirus at closed ISKCON temple in Dhaka
- Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school