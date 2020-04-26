Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Apr 2020 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 12:40 PM BdST
Health Canada cautioned on Saturday against the use of malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19.
The Canadian health department said the two drugs may cause serious side effects, including serious heart rhythm problems. It advised use of the two drugs only if prescribed by a doctor.
The US Food and Drug Administration also cautioned against the use of malaria drugs in COVID-19 patients on Friday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Amid the coronavirus crisis, heart and stroke patients go missing
- In 4 US state prisons, nearly 3,300 inmates test positive for coronavirus - 96pc without symptoms
- Economic freeze cuts remittances, a lifeline for migrants’ families
- Navy leaders recommend reinstating Roosevelt captain fired over virus warning
- When hugs can kill: Mourning a mass shooting in a pandemic
- Trump’s temporary halt to immigration is part of broader plan, Stephen Miller says
- Ecuador’s death toll during outbreak is among the worst in the world
- Science offers sunlight as way to tame virus, and Trump rushes toward it
- US House passes $500b coronavirus bill in latest relief package
- Hidden outbreaks spread through US cities far earlier than Americans knew, estimates say
Most Read
- 31 contract coronavirus at closed ISKCON temple in Dhaka
- Bangladesh virus cases approach 5,000; death count surges to 140
- BSTI bans 17 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- RAB monitors 50 websites in crackdown on virus rumours
- Child dies from coronavirus in Dhaka hospital
- Dhaka South City official dies of COVID-19
- China sent team including medical experts to advise on North Korea’s Kim
- Hundreds of clothing factory workers dash for Dhaka again in dark hours amid lockdown
- Bangladesh warns against use of unauthorised antibody test kits for coronavirus