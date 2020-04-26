Home > World > America

Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Apr 2020 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 12:40 PM BdST

Health Canada cautioned on Saturday against the use of malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The Canadian health department said the two drugs may cause serious side effects, including serious heart rhythm problems. It advised use of the two drugs only if prescribed by a doctor.

The US Food and Drug Administration also cautioned against the use of malaria drugs in COVID-19 patients on Friday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Maria Alejandre with family members in their home in Aporo, Mexico, April 15, 2020. Migrant workers globally send hundreds of billions of dollars home every year, but the economic paralysis with the coronavirus pandemic threatens that. (Alejandro Cegarra/The New York Times)

Economic freeze cuts remittances

US Navy shows Capt Brett Crozier addressing the crew on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in San Diego, Calif, on Nov 1, 2019. The New York Times

US Navy recommends reinstating Roosevelt captain

A man adjusts the Nova Scotia flag in front of the makeshift memorial, made in the memory for the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Portapique, Nova Scotia, Canada Apr 23, 2020. REUTERS

Mourning a mass shooting in a pandemic

FILE -- White House senior adviser Stephen Miller at the Congressional Picnic at the White House in Washington, June 21, 2019. “The first and most important thing is to turn off the faucet of new immigrant labor — mission accomplished,’’ Miller told conservatives allies, according to an audio recording. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Trump’s immigration halt is part of broader plan

People line up outside of a pharmacy amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Guayaquil, Ecaudor Apr 15, 2020. REUTERS

The curious case of Ecuador's virus outbreak

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with recovered coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients and family members in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, US, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump promotes sunlight as way to tame virus

FILE PHOTO: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is applauded during a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the US Capitol in Washington, US, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

US House approves $500b virus bill

A customer uses the new drive-thru option to buy goods from a vendor at the Ballard Farmers' Market which reopened Sunday with new safety measures as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle, Washington, US Apr 19, 2020. REUTERS

Hidden outbreaks spread through US cities

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.