Navy leaders recommend reinstating Roosevelt captain fired over virus warning

But Defence Secretary Mark T Esper, who was briefed on the recommendations, has asked for more time to consider whether to sign off on reinstating the captain of the nuclear-powered carrier.

Esper received the recommendation Friday from the chief of naval operations, Adm Michael M Gilday, and the acting Navy secretary, James McPherson. Defence Department officials said earlier that they expected to announce the results of the Navy’s investigation into the matter Friday afternoon.

Esper’s decision to hold up the investigation has surprised Navy officials, who believed the defence secretary would leave the process in the hands of the military chain of command.

From the moment that his letter pleading for help from Navy officials first became public, Crozier has taken on the role of an unlikely hero.

After he was fired by a political appointee of President Donald Trump, the saga took on new meaning. A video of hundreds of cheering sailors yelling “Captain Crozier!” as he departed the aircraft carrier went viral. The manoeuvrings afterward of the acting Navy secretary at the time, Thomas B Modly, to right a crisis in the Navy only deepened public interest.

Now, after a review of the episodes of the last month, it is Modly who is out of his job.

Gilday and Gen Mark A Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had both advised Modly not to remove Crozier before an investigation into events aboard the Roosevelt was complete. But Modly feared that Trump wanted Crozier fired, according to his acquaintances, and dismissed the captain.

It was unclear late Friday why the defence secretary had delayed the process. His spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, issued a statement that “after the secretary receives a written copy of the completed inquiry, he intends to thoroughly review the report and will meet again with Navy leadership to discuss next steps.”

On April 2, when Crozier walked off the gangway of the Roosevelt in Guam, where the ship is docked, some 114 Roosevelt sailors had tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, a little over three weeks later, that number stands at 856, or 17% of a crew of just under 5,000. On Thursday, the Navy said it had completed testing on all 4,938 crew members.

