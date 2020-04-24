Ecuador’s death toll during outbreak is among the worst in the world

But the epidemic is even worse than many people in the country realise.

The death toll in Ecuador during the outbreak was 15 times higher than the official number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the government, according to an analysis of mortality data by The New York Times.

The numbers suggest that the South American country is suffering one of the worst outbreaks in the world.

“There were people dying at the doors of our clinics and we had no way of helping them,” said Marcelo Castillo, head of an intensive care unit in a private hospital. “Mothers, husbands, asking in tears for a bed, because, ‘You are a doctor, and you have to help us.’”

A staggering number of people — about 7,600 more this year — died in Ecuador from March 1 to April 15 than the average in recent years, according to an analysis of official death registration data by The Times.

That spike stands in stark contrast to the number of deaths that the government has officially attributed to the coronavirus: 503 people by April 15.

Ecuador’s beleaguered government, which is also dealing with its worst economic crisis in decades, acknowledged early in the outbreak that its official mortality figures fell far short of reality.

“We know that both the number of infections and the number of deaths are falling short,” Ecuador’s president, Lenín Moreno, said in a public address on April 2. “The reality always overtakes the number of tests and the speed of attention” of medical services, he said.

The wave of deaths is all the more disturbing for being impossible to explain. There is no obvious reason for Ecuador to be devastated far more than other countries. Its population is relatively young, and most people live in rural areas, both factors that should reduce the risk, said Jenny Garcia, a demographer at the Institut National d’Études Démographiques in France.

