Home > World > America

Ecuador’s death toll during outbreak is among the worst in the world

>> José María León Cabrera and Anatoly Kurmanaev, The New York Times

Published: 24 Apr 2020 06:16 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 06:16 PM BdST

With bodies abandoned on sidewalks, slumped in wheelchairs, packed into cardboard coffins and stacked by the hundreds in morgues, it is clear that Ecuador has been devastated by the coronavirus.

But the epidemic is even worse than many people in the country realise.

The death toll in Ecuador during the outbreak was 15 times higher than the official number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the government, according to an analysis of mortality data by The New York Times.

The numbers suggest that the South American country is suffering one of the worst outbreaks in the world.

“There were people dying at the doors of our clinics and we had no way of helping them,” said Marcelo Castillo, head of an intensive care unit in a private hospital. “Mothers, husbands, asking in tears for a bed, because, ‘You are a doctor, and you have to help us.’”

A staggering number of people — about 7,600 more this year — died in Ecuador from March 1 to April 15 than the average in recent years, according to an analysis of official death registration data by The Times.

That spike stands in stark contrast to the number of deaths that the government has officially attributed to the coronavirus: 503 people by April 15.

Ecuador’s beleaguered government, which is also dealing with its worst economic crisis in decades, acknowledged early in the outbreak that its official mortality figures fell far short of reality.

“We know that both the number of infections and the number of deaths are falling short,” Ecuador’s president, Lenín Moreno, said in a public address on April 2. “The reality always overtakes the number of tests and the speed of attention” of medical services, he said.

The wave of deaths is all the more disturbing for being impossible to explain. There is no obvious reason for Ecuador to be devastated far more than other countries. Its population is relatively young, and most people live in rural areas, both factors that should reduce the risk, said Jenny Garcia, a demographer at the Institut National d’Études Démographiques in France.

© 2020 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with recovered coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients and family members in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, US, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump promotes sunlight as way to tame virus

FILE PHOTO: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is applauded during a signing ceremony after the House of Representatives approved a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package at the US Capitol in Washington, US, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

US House approves $500b virus bill

A customer uses the new drive-thru option to buy goods from a vendor at the Ballard Farmers' Market which reopened Sunday with new safety measures as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seattle, Washington, US Apr 19, 2020. REUTERS

Hidden outbreaks spread through US cities

People move through a nearly empty Fulton subway station during the morning rush, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, US, Apr 20, 2020. REUTERS

A night on the NY subway

A protestor carries a sign reading

US officials urge caution as protesters decry lockdown

US first lady Michelle Obama speaks as she presents the 2014 National Medal for Museum and Library Service at the White House in Washington May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Michelle Obama reads books to children stuck at home

A family on the beach in Ocean Beach, NY, April 11, 2020. With few medical resources to fight the coronavirus, residents of the island havens east of New York City have fiercely protected their secluded hometowns. (Johnny Milano/The New York Times)

Coronavirus: visitors urged not to travel to NY islands

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) block the entrance to Portapique Beach Road after they finished their search for Gabriel Wortman, who they describe as a shooter of multiple victims, in Portapique, Nova Scotia, Canada April 19, 2020. Reuters

Gunman kills 16 in Canada

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.