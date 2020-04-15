Home > World > America

US may need to extend social distancing for virus until 2022, study says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Apr 2020 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 12:44 PM BdST

The United States may need to endure social distancing measures adopted during the coronavirus outbreak until 2022, according to researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health.

The study comes as more than 2,200 people died in the United States from the outbreak on Tuesday, a record, according to a Reuters tally, even as the country debated how to reopen its economy. The overall death toll in the US from the virus stands at more than 28,300 as of Tuesday.

"Intermittent distancing may be required into 2022 unless critical care capacity is increased substantially or a treatment or vaccine becomes available", the Harvard researchers said in findings published Tuesday in the journal Science.

Giving examples of South Korea and Singapore, the researchers wrote that effective distancing could reduce the strain on healthcare systems and enable contact tracing and quarantine to be feasible.

The study acknowledged that prolonged distancing would most likely have profoundly negative economic, social, and educational consequences.

The study added that even in the case of "apparent elimination", SARS-CoV-2 surveillance should still be maintained, as a resurgence in contagion may be possible as late as 2024.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that infections had "certainly" not yet peaked. Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected and more than 124,000 have died in the most serious pandemic in a century.

The epicenter has shifted from China, where the virus emerged in December, to the United States, which has now recorded the most deaths.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaks as the USNS Comfort pulls into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS

NY registers sharp jump in virus deaths

Lisa Harris stands outside the Kroger grocery store where she works in Mechanicsville, Va, April 11, 2020. The New York Times

US food workers fear greater risk of infection

The Department of Justice in Washington on Monday morning, Dec 9, 2019. The Justice Department released a report detailing widespread, pervasive sexual abuse at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in New Jersey. The New York Times

Inmates at NJ women’s prison endured years of sex abuse

Bishop who defied social distancing dies from virus

Biogen headquarters in Cambridge, Mass, Mar 19, 2020. Biogen employees unwittingly spread the coronavirus from Massachusetts to Indiana, Tennessee and North Carolina. The New York Times

How Biogen became a virus 'super spreader'

President Donald Trump during his March 11 address to the nation from the Oval Office.

How people see Trump

A young couple pray at sunrise on the steps at the Lincoln Memorial during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, where normally thousands of Christians would gather for worship at Easter sunrise, in Washington, US April 12, 2020. REUTERS

US citizens spend grim Easter Sunday at home

People walk wearing masks outside The Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York City, US, March 18, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus frees Fed from ‘moral hazards’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.