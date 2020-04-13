Home > World > America

Great-grandmother, 97, becomes Brazil's oldest coronavirus survivor

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Apr 2020 09:59 AM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 09:59 AM BdST

When 97-year-old Brazilian Gina Dal Colleto was hospitalised on April 1 with coronavirus symptoms, few could have thought she would survive the deadly virus.

On Sunday, however, Dal Colleto was pushed in a wheelchair out of Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital to applause from doctors and nurses, becoming the oldest known survivor of COVID-19 in Brazil, the Latin American country worst-hit by the outbreak.

Her unexpected recovery was a ray of hope in Brazil, where the coronavirus has laid bare a stretched public health system and exposed fierce political debate over how to best tackle the virus' spread and prop up the country's economy.

The sole survivor of an Italian family comprising 11 siblings, Dal Colleto lived alone in the port city of Santos, Rede D'Or São Luiz, which controls the Vila Nova Star hospital, said in a statement.

"Even with almost a century of life, Gina has a very active routine and enjoys walking, shopping and cooking," the statement said. "She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren."

While she was hospitalised, Dal Colleto was put on oxygen and admitted to intensive care, the statement said.

On Sunday, Brazil's health ministry said 1,223 people had died as a result of the outbreak, 99 more than the previous day's total. Brazil now has 22,169 confirmed cases.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has chafed at social distancing measures imposed by state governors and even his own health officials. He wants the economy restarted, arguing that extended shutdowns pose a greater risk than a disease he calls a "little cold."

However, that stance has cost him in the polls and most nights, in cities across Brazil, quarantined Brazilians are banging pots and pans in protest at his handling of the crisis.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro said he thought that the coronavirus was on its way out of Brazil, although he gave no explanation. In its place, he added, was coming further unemployment.

"It seems that the virus issue is starting to go away, but unemployment is coming ... hard. We must fight these two things," he said in a televised call with religious leaders.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Elizabeth Schneider, who recovered from COVID-19, at her parents’ home in Oro Valley, Ariz, March 29, 2020. The first large wave of COVID-19 survivors, likely to be endowed with a power known to infectious disease specialists as adaptive immunity, is emerging, and with most Americans still desperate to avoid contracting the virus, and the number of known cases nearing half a million, several dozen survivors spoke to The New York Times about what it was like to recover. (Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times)

Virus survivors' symptoms include relief, guilt

Empty streets in Bogotá, Colombia on April 2, 2020. The New York Times

Murder rates fall amid lockdowns in Latin America

Ninoska Torres, 23, after giving birth to her daughter, Lisandry, at the government-run hospital in the city of La Victoria, Venezuela, on Jan 28, 2020. The New York Times

Childbirth woes in Venezuela

The Gannett headquarters in McLean, Va, Nov 19, 2019. The New York Times

Virus ravages US news outlets

Dressed in traditional Wayuu clothes, the Vangrieken family dances in Colombia, Jun 22, 2019. The Wayuu are the largest indigenous group in Colombia, and many fear that the isolation required to protect themselves from the coronavirus will leave them hungry instead. The New York Times

Virus-hit indigenous groups face another threat: Hunger

An ambulance on the streets of Queens during the coronavirus pandemic, in New York, Apr 8, 2020. The New York Times

Coronavirus: How many people have actually died in NY?

People line up to buy food amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in downtown Havana, Cuba, Apr 3, 2020. REUTERS

Cubans cast aside fears to search for food

Rescue workers push a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, afflicted with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US, Apr 2, 2020. REUTERS

African-Americans dying of virus at higher rates

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.