Canada-US border to close as early as Friday as Canadians overseas try to get home
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2020 09:47 AM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 09:47 AM BdST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he expected the closure of the US-Canada border to take effect overnight on Friday and was working with domestic carriers to bring home citizens stranded overseas.
Canada, which closed its borders this week to most foreign nationals, agreed with the United States to close their shared border to "non-essential traffic" to curb transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Canada has more than 800 cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, and 12 deaths. Some 55,000 people have been tested across the country, Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam said.
"What continues to concern us is the day-by-day sharp increase in cases and reports from provinces of new cases with no links to travel," Tam told reporters.
Globally, there are over 236,000 infections and more than 9,700 deaths.
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, 49, went into self-isolation after showing "new, flu-like symptoms" and was awaiting test results.
Canada's indigenous communities, already facing poor healthcare options, are closing their own lands' borders to limit coronavirus exposure.
The Canadian government said this week it would provide C$27 billion ($18.6 billion) in direct support to families and businesses affected by the virus. Quebec said on Thursday it would make C$2.5 billion available to businesses in loans and loan guarantees.
Ottawa was also examining invoking the rarely used 1988 Emergencies Act, which would allow Ottawa to override provinces and restrict the movement of people and goods.
Trudeau said on Thursday he may utilize the military to help with procurement of supplies and urged Canadians to keep practicing social distancing.
"These are difficult and extraordinary times in which Canadians are taking difficult and extraordinary measures," Trudeau told reporters outside his house, where he is in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.
Many of the more than 3 million Canadians based overseas want to return home, officials said, and some need government help as commercial flights become limited.
Air Canada said on Thursday it was holding talks with Ottawa to operate charter flights from international destinations to return stranded Canadians.
The carrier plans to suspend most international and US transborder flights by March 31 because of travel restrictions.
The prime minister urged Canadians to donate blood, after the agency responsible for the country's blood system said it had seen a spike in cancelled appointments.
PROCURING SUPPLIES
Ottawa wants to accelerate procurement of medical supplies, officials said on Thursday, including more masks for healthcare workers.
"We have been able to get the swabs and the other things that the provinces needed," Tam said. "There’s been a request at least, in the shorter term, for 7 million and we got suppliers to cover about 75% of that."
Ottawa has not received any requests for ventilators from provincial health authorities but has been acquiring some for its stockpile, Tam said.
Magna International Inc, a major Canadian auto parts maker, has promised to help with the potential production of ventilators, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said. "We can't rely on importing these ventilators," said Ford. "We have the people, we have the capacity, and we're going to start manufacturing in Ontario."
A Magna spokeswoman said they "aren't currently planning for this."
Some Canadian distilleries and breweries have started producing hand sanitisers to meet higher demand.
The country's oil industry faces deeper spending cuts because of the twin shocks of the global coronavirus spread and a crude oil price war.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘I need to keep the lights on’: One man’s battle to keep his small business alive
- More Mexican migrants crossing US border amid closure fears, shelters say
- Trump defends using ‘Chinese virus’ label, ignoring growing criticism
- Trump wants to send Americans $1,000 checks to cushion virus economic shock
- Asylum-seekers say US is returning them to the dangers they fled
- Man who stabbed sisters on BART platform was sane at time, judge says
- Coronavirus causes historic market drop, global scramble to contain 'invisible enemy'
- Trump and US states ramp up drive to slow spread of coronavirus
- New York, LA shut bars and restaurants, world's central banks coordinate to combat coronavirus
- Guatemala reports first coronavirus death, an elderly man back from Spain
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus
- Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh assigns army to build coronavirus quarantine unit
- Burial for dead from coronavirus at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka
- Dhaka stocks jump after new rules to regulate price swings
- Coronavirus triggers panic buying in Dhaka as stocks drop to 7-year low, gold prices fall
- Bangladesh bourses delay trading start further
- Italy passes China's coronavirus death toll, prepares to extend lockdown
- China hits a coronavirus milestone: no new local infections
- Thousands mass defying government to pray for coronavirus prevention in Bangladesh