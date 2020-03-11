Biden wins Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri

Biden won Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi with overwhelming support from African Americans and with large margins among suburban and rural white voters, replicating an advantage he displayed on Super Tuesday a week ago when he captured 10 of 14 states.

Sanders had an opportunity to slow Biden in the West, where Idaho and Washington voters were going to the polls, but he suffered a grievous blow in what was the most closely watched and biggest delegate prize of the day: Michigan.

One week after suffering a series of unexpected losses on Super Tuesday, Sanders had raced to revive his candidacy in the state. But even after holding several events across Michigan and mounting some of his most pointed attacks against Biden, he was defeated in what could be a pivotal Midwestern bellwether in a race where the former vice president has triumphed in the South and Sanders has won in the West.

The contest in Michigan held great symbolic significance for both candidates, each of whom has presented himself as uniquely capable of reclaiming the Midwest for Democrats in 2020. Biden has long boasted of his bond with working-class voters there, while Sanders has enjoyed a lasting political glow from his upset victory over Hillary Clinton in the Michigan primary four years ago. His inability to replicate that feat against a more popular opponent, Biden, further undercuts his argument that only a candidate who trumpets far-reaching change can energize voters there.

The Michigan and Missouri results were especially foreboding for Sanders because they suggested his strength among rural Midwestern voters in 2016 largely owed to their opposition to Clinton. Against Biden, Sanders was routed across the countryside of both states.

Sanders, a Vermont liberal, has been reduced to a coalition of only the most liberal Democrats, voters under 30 and some Hispanics, as working-class white voters, a pillar of his base during his 2016 presidential bid, have been abandoning him.

There were 365 delegates up for grabs Tuesday, offering Biden an opportunity to build what could become an insurmountable advantage. If he wins with similarly large margins next week in delegate-rich Florida, where Sanders trails badly in polls, he may make it all but impossible for the senator to catch up.

Biden’s victories came against a backdrop of unexpected instability in the economy and widespread fear about the coronavirus as a growing threat to public health — forces that may have further bolstered the former vice president’s message of steady leadership against Sanders’ promises of social transformation.

The spread of the coronavirus across the United States also raised the specter that political activities could soon be curtailed or restructured for reasons of public health. Just hours before the polls closed, both candidates canceled planned rallies in Ohio, citing concerns related to the virus.

Exit polls in several of the states voting Tuesday found Biden, as he did last week, leading by wide margins with African Americans and women, especially married women and women with college degrees. Sanders performed best among young people and came close to matching Biden’s support among white men without college degrees.

Among ideological subgroups, Sanders carried only those voters who described themselves as very liberal, while Biden prevailed with those who called themselves somewhat liberal, moderate or conservative.

The candidates’ policies and campaign themes were thoroughly reflected in the exit polling: Biden won overwhelmingly among voters who said their top priority was to select a candidate who could unite the country, while Sanders fared better among voters who wanted someone capable of making necessary change. Biden was seen as the candidate likeliest to defeat President Donald Trump, and most voters also said they would trust him the most to handle a crisis.

And in an ominous sign for Sanders, a vast majority of voters in the states voting Tuesday indicated that they would choose a nominee who could defeat Trump over someone who agreed with them on major issues, according to the exit surveys.

Entering the night, Biden led Sanders by about 100 delegates out of some 1,400 allocated so far, but neither man was close to collecting the 1,991 delegates needed to claim the Democratic nomination.

But even a modestly widened lead for Biden could become difficult for Sanders to overcome as the political calendar advances: The next few rounds of primaries are focused on big, diverse states where Biden is seen as having a solid advantage, including Florida and Georgia. And a number of states where Sanders won caucuses four years ago have since switched to hold primary elections, which tend to be less dominated by ideological activists, leaving Sanders without an obvious place to make a comeback.

The contests Tuesday included four states that Sanders carried against Hillary Clinton in 2016 — Michigan, Idaho, North Dakota and Washington — all of which he appeared at risk of losing to Biden this time. Public polling has been sparse in some of the contests, creating the possibility for upsets in either direction.

Sanders scrambled to shore up his position in Michigan, above all, cancelling campaign stops in other states in order to focus on that battleground state, where he revived his campaign against Clinton four years ago after a series of Super Tuesday losses. He held rallies there with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, seeking to rev up his base of young voters and make headway with the black voters who have propelled Biden’s surge since the South Carolina primary in late February.

But there has been no indication that many Democrats have been having second thoughts about embracing Biden, to whom the party’s voters turned abruptly last week as a safe option after a chaotic and confusing primary season. And with the race effectively down to just Biden and Sanders, many Democratic leaders have clambered aboard the former vice president’s campaign.

In the days after last week’s contests, three of the most prominent Michigan Democrats elected in 2018 — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Reps. Haley Stevens and Elissa Slotkin — endorsed Biden in part because they say he will be palatable to the moderate voters who propelled the party in the midterm elections.

“Joe Biden resonates with Michiganders,” Whitmer said in an interview, arguing that he was using the same center-left “blueprint I used in 2018.”

Still, reservations remain among Democratic voters about Biden’s age and agility, and his performance on the campaign trail has been uneven enough to leave Sanders’ campaign hopeful that it can effectuate another shift in momentum.

While Biden has secured a large number of endorsements from his former opponents, Sanders has not managed to create a united front even on the left: Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a fellow progressive, has declined to issue an endorsement since leaving the race last week.

The sudden alliance of Democrats supporting Biden was in evidence at a rally Monday evening in Detroit, where the former vice president appeared beside Whitmer and two of his former rivals, Sens Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, all of whom endorsed his campaign in the past week. Embracing a transitional role for himself, Biden said at the rally that he regarded himself “as a bridge” between a trying political moment and the next cadre of Democratic leaders.

“There’s an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me,” Biden said. “They are the future of this country.”

Just as revealing were the attendees, a racially and economically diverse mix of Democrats, some longtime Biden supporters and other more recent converts.

Theresa Rich, a lawyer from Farmington Hills, an affluent Detroit suburb, said she had cycled through each of the most prominent women who ran for the nomination: Harris, Warren and Sen Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

“Between Biden and Bernie it was a pretty easy decision,” Rich said. “Biden has more of a history of actually delivering.”

Biden, 77, and Sanders, 78, have both faced questions about their ages in recent days, as the race has narrowed to two men who would turn 80 within the space of a first presidential term — and as fears of a viral epidemic have rippled through the campaign trail. And supporters of Sanders have been sharply critical of Biden for his halting public manner and comparatively brief remarks at campaign events, with some suggesting that the former vice president lacked the physical vigor required to win and hold the presidency.

Sanders himself has not gone that far, though in a Fox News forum Monday he criticized Biden for speaking for only a few minutes at one of his campaign rallies over the weekend.

For the most part, Sanders has avoided clashing harshly with Biden, even as his own position in the race has diminished. A particularly stark illustration of that dynamic came Saturday night, when aides to Sanders advised reporters that the senator would be taking on Biden’s record on race at a campaign event in Flint, Michigan. But Sanders did nothing of the kind, delivering a standard stump speech instead.

A day later, Sanders used a Fox News forum to deliver a critique of Biden’s record but emphasised he had no interest in “making personal attacks on Joe.” He pointed to Biden’s vote to authorise the 2003 invasion of Iraq; his past support for the Hyde amendment, which restricts the use of government funds for abortion; and his history of seeking to rein in certain popular government programmes.

“Joe has been on the floor of the House, over the years, talking about the need to cut Social Security, veterans programs, other programs,” Sanders said. “I have led the opposition to those cuts.”

Sanders’ campaign has been hopeful that Biden’s record, especially on trade, could undermine his popularity in the industrial Midwest, starting in Michigan, and it is airing ads highlighting his support for NAFTA. But if those attacks prove fruitless in Michigan, they may be just as ineffective when Ohio and Wisconsin Democrats go to the polls in the coming weeks.

The two men are slated to meet on a debate stage in Phoenix this weekend, before the Arizona primary Tuesday, in what would be their first one-on-one encounter in the race. Sanders could face pressure Sunday to inflict real damage on Biden, but doing so could prompt a backlash if by then he is seen as a kind of nuisance challenger with no obvious path to victory.

Many Democrats are eager to turn to the task of challenging Trump directly: Polls show that both Biden and Sanders will be competitive against the president and will probably start the general election with something of an advantage. By a wide margin, however, Democratic voters say they view Biden as having the best chance of winning in November.

