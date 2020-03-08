Argentina confirms first death in Latin America of patient with coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Mar 2020 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 11:09 AM BdST
A patient diagnosed with coronavirus died in Argentina on Saturday, the Health Ministry said in a statement, marking the first death related to the virus in Latin America.
Fellow South American countries Paraguay, Colombia, Chile and Peru announced their first confirmed cases of coronavirus in recent days, and a number of cases have been confirmed in neighbouring Brazil.
