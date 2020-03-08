Home > World > America

Argentina confirms first death in Latin America of patient with coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Mar 2020 11:09 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 11:09 AM BdST

A patient diagnosed with coronavirus died in Argentina on Saturday, the Health Ministry said in a statement, marking the first death related to the virus in Latin America.

Fellow South American countries Paraguay, Colombia, Chile and Peru announced their first confirmed cases of coronavirus in recent days, and a number of cases have been confirmed in neighbouring Brazil.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A woman wearing a face mask is seen at Hospital Cosme Argerich, after the first fatality from coronavirus in Latin America was confirmed, in Buenos Aires, Argentina Mar 7, 2020. REUTERS

Argentina confirms first coronavirus death in Latin America

People load personal protective equipment and other supplies into a back side entrance of the Life Care Centre of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, US March 7, 2020. REUTERS

US airport screeners, health workers angered over virus spread

Kate Mannle, whose recent overseas trip included a layover in South Korea — a country experiencing a coronavirus outbreak — in self-quarantine at home in Seattle, Mar 6, 2020. The New York Times

US officials sound alarms over virus test kits

A California National Guard helicopter from the Moffett Federal Airfield based, 129th Rescue Wing deliver coronavirus test kits to the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco, California, US in this still image from a handout video taken March 5, 2020. Video taken March 5, 2020. California National Guard/Handout via REUTERS

21 virus cases found on ship off San Fransisco

President Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence, left, talk with reporters, during a meeting with Airline CEOs at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Mar 4, 2020. The New York Times

Trump points to Obama administration following criticism over virus

Medics load a person into an ambulance outside of the Life Care Centre of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, US, Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS

California declares emergency over coronavirus

Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 3, 2020. REUTERS

Biden wins Texas on Super Tuesday

Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 3, 2020. REUTERS

Dems decide that Biden is the safest bet

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.