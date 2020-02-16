Home > World > America

A hunt for clues in Hawaii after a tourist couple falls ill with coronavirus

>>Lorin Eleni Gill and Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, The New York Times

Published: 16 Feb 2020 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 03:12 PM BdST

Chantelle Pajarillo had settled into a resort on Hawaii’s famous Waikiki Beach, hoping for a peaceful long weekend away from work and school with her family. The peaceful part came to an end as soon as she turned on the television set Friday night and learned that a Japanese couple who had been staying at the same hotel had fallen ill with the coronavirus.

Pajarillo, who lives 25 miles away on another part of the island of Oahu, did not know what room the couple had stayed in, but it did not matter: She requested a stash of disinfecting wipes and started cleaning every surface she could find.

“I wiped down everything I knew they would touch: the sliding door, the refrigerator, countertops and the bathroom,” Pajarillo said Saturday as she walked back to the pool at the Grand Waikikian. “I’m a germaphobe myself and I have three little kids so I want to make sure I take every precaution.”

Hawaii health officials were working swiftly over the weekend to find anyone who might have had contact with the Japanese couple, who had also visited the island of Maui. Health authorities said the couple, both in their 60s, was not diagnosed until they returned to Japan, but the husband began showing symptoms while still staying in one of Hawaii’s most popular tourist neighbourhoods.

More than 9 million people visit Hawaii each year, 1 in 3 of whom are international tourists. Health officials said that there was little chance that the infection had spread, but that they would continue to search for anyone who had prolonged contact with the couple. There had been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state before the two tourists were diagnosed in Japan.

More than 68,000 people around the world have been infected with the virus and more than 1,650 have died, almost all of them in mainland China. In the US, 15 people have been confirmed with the virus.

© 2020 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers wearing protective suits and face masks disinfect a residential compound, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China Feb 15, 2020. Reuters

A hunt for clues in Hawaii

FILE PHOTO: Attorney Michael Avenatti exits the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, October 8, 2019. REUTERS

Celebrity lawyer Avenatti found guilty of extortion

Democratic US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders and other relatives as he speaks at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, NH, US, February 11, 2020. REUTERS

Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Officials from the Office of Management and Budget delivery President Donald Trump's proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year to the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Monday, Feb 10, 2020. The New York Times

Trump’s budget math grapples with economic reality

Drivers line up at a Petróleos de Venezuela gas station in Carupano, Venezuela on Jun 12, 2019. The company, once a dominant presence in the country’s oil fields, is unravelling. The New York Times

Venezuela’s leader gives up control over oil

Democratic 2020 US presidential candidates (L-R) former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) participate in the eighth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, February 7, 2020. REUTERS

Frontrunners face criticism at Democratic presidential debate

US President Donald Trump holds up a copy of the Washington Post's front page showing news of Trump's acquitttal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he delivers a statement about his acquittal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, February 6, 2020. REUTERS

Trump ousts two star impeachment witnesses

Arrest order for DIG Mizan’s wife, brother

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.