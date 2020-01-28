Home > World > America

Eight killed as flames engulf 35 boats in Alabama marina fire

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Jan 2020 10:55 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 10:55 AM BdST

Fire swept through a lakefront marina in Alabama early on Monday, killing at least eight people and sending seven others to hospital after flames engulfed 35 vessels from house boats to pontoons, the local fire chief said.

All the people known to have been staying at the dock have been accounted for, but emergency responders will continue searching for victims in case anyone was missed, Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus told reporters.

Seven people who leapt into the water after the fire started around 12:40am were rescued and taken to hospital, where they were treated and released, Necklaus said.

Social media images showed a row of boats at the marina engulfed in flames in the predawn darkness at Lake Guntersville in northern Alabama. Several of the boats sank, Necklaus said.

Officials at first reported eight people missing, and upon further search all eight were found dead, the fire chief said.

“Our primary objective remains to check every boat, every vessel, everything we can check, to ensure that we have accounted for all the victims,” Necklaus said.

Authorities will continue search and rescue efforts in addition to environmental cleanup before concentrating on determining the cause of the fire, he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump addresses US mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 24, 2020. REUTERS

Trump tied Ukraine aid to demands for inquiries

Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks as fellow House Impeachment Managers, Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Val Demings (D-FL), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Jason Crow (D-CO), listen after the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump ended for the day in Washington, US, Jan 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F Calvert

Dems ruining election: Trump lawyers

Lead manager House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during the continuation of opening arguments on the third day of the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump in this frame grab from video shot in the US Senate Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 22, 2020. REUTERS

Schiff becoming Exhibit A in Trump defense

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff speaks during Trump impeachment trial at the US Capitol in Washington. REUTERS

Dems launch first salvo at Trump trial

House Managers Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep Jerry Nadler (D-NY) walk to the Senate Floor for the start of the Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump in Washington, US, Jan 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F Calvert

Senate blocks bids to add evidence to Trump trial

A member of the Mexican National Guard holds a migrant girl, part of a caravan travelling to the US, in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico January 20, 2020. REUTERS

Children go missing as migrants clash with Mexican troops

Reps Hakeem Jeffries, left, and Adam Schiff walk with other House impeachment managers to do a walkthrough of the Senate floor and their office space on the Senate side of the Capitol they will use during the impeachment trial of PresidentTrump in Washington on Monday, Jan 20, 2020. The New York Times

Sen McConnell floats Trump trial rules

With story BC-PARAGUAY-PRISON-ESCAPE-NYT. At least 75 members of a powerful Brazilian drug cartel escaped from a prison in northern Paraguay through a tunnel on Sunday, pulling off an escape plan that officials had known about for more than a month but were unable to stop.

75 inmates escape from Paraguay jail

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.