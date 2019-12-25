Colorado bank robber throws cash in air, shouting ‘Merry Christmas’
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Dec 2019 12:03 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2019 02:01 PM BdST
A man with a white beard was being held on $10,000 bond for allegedly robbing a Colorado bank and throwing the stolen cash into the air while shouting, “Merry Christmas” to passersby, police and local media reported on Tuesday.
David Wayne Oliver, 65, was arrested at a nearby Starbucks coffee shop after he held up the Academy Bank in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police said the suspect had "threatened the use of a weapon” and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment, but Colorado Springs television station KKTV reported that eyewitness Dion Pascale recounted Oliver stepped outside the bank and tossed the money “all over the place.”
“He started throwing money out of the bag" before yelling, "Merry Christmas,” the TV station quoted Pascale as saying.
Pascale said bystanders retrieved some of the money and returned it to the bank as Oliver walked to the Starbucks, sat down and appeared to be waiting for police to arrest him, KKTV reported.
The Denver Post quoted police as saying “thousands of dollars” remained unaccounted for, adding there was no indication Oliver used a weapon in the heist.
Oliver, pictured in police mug shots with gray-and-white hair and a full white beard, is being held at the El Paso County jail and is set to make his first court appearance on Thursday, jail records showed. It was not clear from the records if he has an attorney.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Michael Bloomberg says his White House campaign unknowingly used prison labour
- Fresh evidence in hand, Schumer demands more emails and documents
- Sixteen inmates killed in latest bout of prison mayhem in Honduras
- ‘I’m kidnapped’: A father’s nightmare on the border
- At least 20 dead in bus crash in eastern Guatemala
- Cuba names prime minister in move to lighten presidential load
- A law professor’s provocative argument: Trump has not yet been impeached
- US Democrats seek high-profile trial for Trump in Senate
- Trump impeachment trial in doubt as Democrats weigh withholding articles
- How ‘Lev and Igor’ fuelled the Trump impeachment flames
Most Read
- Govt publishes list of 18,147 for appointment as primary school teacher
- Director urges Bollywood stars to break silence over citizenship law, violence
- DUCSU VP Nur accuses BCL leaders Sonjit, Saddam of leading attacks
- Bangladesh Bank caps manufacturing sector lending rates at 9 percent
- Biryani, bankers and burqas: Inside a sit-in protest on an Indian highway
- PEC, JSC results to be published on Dec 31
- Another cold snap after mild rains forecast for Bangladesh
- German exchange student says he's told to leave India after joining protests
- Ireland consider hosting T20 series against Bangladesh in England
- Three Muktijuddho Mancha leaders remanded over attacks on DUCSU VP Nur