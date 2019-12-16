Representative Jeff Van Drew, anti-impeachment Democrat, plans to switch parties
Jonathan Martin and Nick Corasaniti, The New York Times
Published: 16 Dec 2019 02:19 AM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 02:45 AM BdST
Representative Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, a moderate Democrat who is among his party’s staunchest opponents of impeaching President Donald Trump, told aides Saturday that he is planning to switch parties and declare himself a Republican as soon as next week, just as the House is casting its historic votes on articles of impeachment.
At a White House meeting Friday, Van Drew sought Trump’s blessing for the move, which could be critical to his ability to avoid a primary challenge next year, and the president urged him to make the jump, according to two Democrats and one Republican who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks were intended to be private.
Van Drew has spoken with senior advisers to Trump about announcing his switch at an event at the White House either immediately before or just after the House votes on two articles of impeachment, which is expected to happen Wednesday, according to Republicans and Democrats.
Van Drew did not respond to a request for comment.
Last month, Van Drew vowed in a two-hour teleconference that he would remain a Democrat.
“I am absolutely not changing,” he said, stating his lifelong position as a moderate Democrat.
But conversations between Van Drew and top advisers to Trump intensified in recent days, according to a Republican familiar with the discussions, with the lawmaker making it clear that he was nervous about losing his seat, either in a Democratic primary or the general election.
Those talks came after Van Drew saw the results of a poll conducted this month that suggested that a vote against impeaching Trump would damage his chances of winning his Democratic primary. The poll, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times, showed that the overwhelming majority of Democratic primary voters — 71% — would be less likely to support his reelection if he opposed the charges against Trump.
A freshman lawmaker from a historically Republican-leaning southern New Jersey district, Van Drew has already made clear he will not support impeachment, which has prompted talk of a liberal primary challenger.
“I don’t see anything there worthy of actually taking a president out of office,” he said earlier in the week.
Van Drew was one of only two House Democrats who opposed the impeachment process.
