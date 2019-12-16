Home > World > America

Representative Jeff Van Drew, anti-impeachment Democrat, plans to switch parties

Jonathan Martin and Nick Corasaniti, The New York Times

Published: 16 Dec 2019 02:19 AM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 02:45 AM BdST

Representative Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, a moderate Democrat who is among his party’s staunchest opponents of impeaching President Donald Trump, told aides Saturday that he is planning to switch parties and declare himself a Republican as soon as next week, just as the House is casting its historic votes on articles of impeachment.

At a White House meeting Friday, Van Drew sought Trump’s blessing for the move, which could be critical to his ability to avoid a primary challenge next year, and the president urged him to make the jump, according to two Democrats and one Republican who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks were intended to be private.

Van Drew has spoken with senior advisers to Trump about announcing his switch at an event at the White House either immediately before or just after the House votes on two articles of impeachment, which is expected to happen Wednesday, according to Republicans and Democrats.

Van Drew did not respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Van Drew vowed in a two-hour teleconference that he would remain a Democrat.

“I am absolutely not changing,” he said, stating his lifelong position as a moderate Democrat.

But conversations between Van Drew and top advisers to Trump intensified in recent days, according to a Republican familiar with the discussions, with the lawmaker making it clear that he was nervous about losing his seat, either in a Democratic primary or the general election.

Those talks came after Van Drew saw the results of a poll conducted this month that suggested that a vote against impeaching Trump would damage his chances of winning his Democratic primary. The poll, a copy of which was obtained by The New York Times, showed that the overwhelming majority of Democratic primary voters — 71% — would be less likely to support his reelection if he opposed the charges against Trump.

A freshman lawmaker from a historically Republican-leaning southern New Jersey district, Van Drew has already made clear he will not support impeachment, which has prompted talk of a liberal primary challenger.

“I don’t see anything there worthy of actually taking a president out of office,” he said earlier in the week.

Van Drew was one of only two House Democrats who opposed the impeachment process.

(c) 2019 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The sicario, or assassin, second from right, and others in a makeshift witness protection programme created by the police chief in the Mexican state of Morelos, during a religious service, Jan 28, 2019. The New York Times

Mexico’s deadliest assassin turns on his cartel

US President Donald Trump speaks during a working luncheon with permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, US, December 5, 2019. REUTERS

US top court to hear Trump tax appeal

File Photo: Riot police deployed during unrest in Santiago, Chile, Oct 24, 2019. The brutality of the Chilean police’s response to months of unrest is leading to sweeping calls for the force’s reform; Chile's autonomous human rights agency has labelled at least six killings by security forces as homicides. The New York Times

UN finds abuse of power by Chile police

The articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump lie on the clerk's desk after the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve two articles of impeachment and send them on to the full House of Representatives for consideration on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, December 13, 2019. REUTERS

Trump nears impeachment as panel passes charges

A House Republican staff member adjusts a poster before the start of a House Judiciary Committee markup session on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. A somber but contentious debate is expected to culminate by the end of the day in a vote by the panel to send the charges to the full House. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)

Impeachment charges in US House for vote

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Public Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna attends a meeting with the Human Rights commission at the Senate in Mexico City Nov 29, 2012. REUTERS

Arrest of top crime fighter stuns Mexico

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) gavels the end of the first day of the House Judiciary Committee markup of articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, December 11, 2019. REUTERS

House Dems prepare for Trump impeachment vote

US President Donald Trump sits alongside Vice President Mike Pence as they participate in a roundtable discussion on

Dems to unveil two impeachment articles against Trump

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.