Three killed at shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Nov 2019 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2019 12:03 AM BdST
Three people were shot and killed in a morning attack at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the latest in a string of deadly shootings in the United States.
A spokeswoman at the Lawton, Oklahoma, office for the patrol confirmed to Reuters by phone that there were three dead. No other details were provided, including on the shooter, and it remained unclear if there were more victims.
The Duncan Banner newspaper, citing police sources, said the shooter was dead.
A spokeswoman for the police in Duncan, Oklahoma, confirmed the shooting but could also not provide additional information. Walmart Inc referred questions to law enforcement.
Duncan is a town of roughly 22,000 people located about 80 miles (129 km) south of Oklahoma City.
The violence comes on the heels of a shooting in Fresno, California, that saw at least four killed as people gathered in a backyard to watch a football game, with at least one shooter still unaccounted for.
California was also hit by a school shooting in Santa Clarita last week in which a 16-year-old boy shot and killed two classmates before turning the gun on himself, and a San Diego shooting on Saturday that saw a man kill his estranged wife and three of their young sons before killing himself.
In August, a man killed 22 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart and injured 26 others. He is accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans and has pleaded not guilty.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UN warns Bolivia crisis could 'spin out of control' as death toll mounts
- Pence aide said Trump's Ukraine phone call was 'unusual and inappropriate'
- Chile police stopped rescue workers helping dying protester: human rights watchdog
- Judge who let man elude ICE is now in dock
- Booze and gunshots: US suspends three judges after brawl in parking lot
- Trump attacks impeachment witness on Twitter, Democrats see intimidation
- Same venom and drama as ’98. That’s about all in Trump impeachment inquiry hearings
- Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies
- Witnesses embody the power of the moment in Trump impeachment hearing
- What to expect in public hearings on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Shakib Khan fined Tk 1m for breach of building design
- Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals
- Onion prices ease slightly as new produces arrive, sales drop
- Bus drivers go on strike in 10 districts over new transport law
- Oh onion! Disorder, scuffles, irregularities mar TCB sale in Dhaka
- Biman Bangladesh orders two more Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets
- Soaring onion prices force many in Dhaka to tweak their taste buds
- Government takes legal steps against 2,500 onion ‘racketeers’
- Conflicting claims emerge after deadly explosion in Chattogram