Trump family considers selling hotel in Washington

>>Eric Lipton and Maggie Haberman, The New York Times

Published: 26 Oct 2019 04:00 AM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 04:00 AM BdST

The Trump family, after nearly three years of controversy and legal fights, is considering selling its Washington hotel that is a few blocks from the White House.

The hotel has become a frequent target of criticism for Trump and his family because it frequently hosts foreign diplomats as well as corporate executives seeking approvals from the Trump administration and political groups that are pushing the White House for policy actions, creating questions about conflicts of interest.

“Since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options,” Eric Trump said Friday in a statement to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the proposal. “People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell.”

The hotel opened in late 2016, just before Trump was elected president, and quickly became one of the single biggest sources of revenue for the Trump family, according to financial disclosures. It also is one of the few parts of the company that has seen major revenue growth since Trump took office.

The hotel operates out of a federal building known as the Old Post Office, and the space is leased by the Trump Organization for 60 years. Any transfer of that lease would have to be approved by the federal General Services Administration, which awarded the deal to the Trump Organization after a competition among various bidders.

The hotel is a key part of lawsuits pending against the Trump Organization by at least three groups that argue Trump is violating the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign governments.

The Trump family has attempted to address this by sending an annual payment to the Treasury of what it says are any profits from these payments by foreign governments, which it said totaled about $191,538 last year at the Washington hotel and other properties it owns, up from $151,470 the year before.

c.2019 The New York Times Company

