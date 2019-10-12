Home > World > America

Four killed in shooting at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn: Police

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Oct 2019 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 12 Oct 2019 09:51 PM BdST

Four men were killed and three people wounded early on Saturday in a shooting at an unlicensed gambling club in New York City, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call of shots fired at an address on Utica Avenue in the borough of Brooklyn found victims inside ranging in age from 32 to 49 years old and recovered two handguns.

Police are pictured on the scene of a shooting at Triple A Aces club in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, October 12, 2019. Reuters

“I would not be shocked if we recovered more,” the New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, Dermot Shea, told reporters at the scene.

“We’ll go where the evidence leads us, but it’s a little preliminary to make speculation whether it’s a gambling dispute, whether it’s a robbery, but that will unfold as the day goes on,” Shea said.

Officers described a sparsely-decorated first floor apartment where they found evidence of a card game, weapons and multiple gunshots.

Shea said the three people who were wounded - a woman and two men - were being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

 

