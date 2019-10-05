Home > World > America

How does it feel to be impeached? These mayors can tell you all about it

>>Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, The New York Times

Published: 05 Oct 2019 03:02 AM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 03:02 AM BdST

Previous Next
Not many Americans can tell you what it feels like to be impeached, but Dana Williamson knows. And along with the rest of the country, Williamson, a former mayor of Raceland, Kentucky, has had impeachment on his mind a lot recently.

To be clear, he was never tarnished with an accusation of soliciting help from a foreign power to improve his political chances. What he was accused of doing was much more local: improperly selling a police cruiser to settle a city debt.

“It was just unreal,” Williamson, 52, said of the City Council’s unanimous vote to remove him from office in 2011. “All I was trying to do was make things better, or as Trump would say, make America great again.”

On the national level, impeachment is a rarely used power of Congress. Just two presidents have been impeached, and neither was removed from office. Other federal officials can also be impeached, but only eight people, all of them judges, have been convicted by the Senate.

In America’s small towns, though, where trivial feuds can overpower a city’s agenda, mayors who flout local tradition — or the law — can quickly find themselves booted from government.

Now, with Democrats ramping up their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the constant chatter about whether he committed high crimes and misdemeanours is sending shudders of recognition through the small group of elected officials who have been forcibly removed from their posts in recent years.

Williamson was only in charge of Raceland, a small city in eastern Kentucky, for six months before he was kicked out of the job, which pays $200 a month. The constant flood of impeachment news has given him a growing sense of kinship with Trump, whom he says he will “no doubt” vote for in 2020.

“It kind of hit home,” Williamson said of the investigation of Trump. “They’re going to get ammunition on him, just like they did with me.”

Adam Paul, who was mayor of Ellisville, Mo., for less than a year before he was impeached, pictured at home in Lake Forest, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019. Paul does not support President Donald Trump, but he acknowledges that he and the president share some overlapping qualities: a brash style, a populist message and an unwillingness to play by the rules of previous administrations. (Jenna Schoenefeld/The New York Times)

Adam Paul, who was mayor of Ellisville, Mo., for less than a year before he was impeached, pictured at home in Lake Forest, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019. Paul does not support President Donald Trump, but he acknowledges that he and the president share some overlapping qualities: a brash style, a populist message and an unwillingness to play by the rules of previous administrations. (Jenna Schoenefeld/The New York Times)

When he was impeached, he acknowledged that he should have consulted the council about the sale of the police car, and he waived his right to a hearing, saying he did not need the headache. He left office without a fight.

Afterward, Williamson, a retired sheet metal mechanic and archery coach, washed his hands of local politics. He has gone to only one council meeting since then — it was a special meeting about road paving — and he has largely stopped monitoring the political minutiae of the city of about 2,300 people.

Often, mayors facing impeachment resign before the City Council takes formal action against them — either succumbing to public pressure, as Baltimore’s mayor did this year, or as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, like the one the mayor of Nashville, Tennessee, accepted last year.

When scandals do result in impeachment, the hearings can be difficult for local officials to navigate, given that there is no standard procedure that spans the more than 19,000 municipal governments in the United States, according to Kimberly Nelson, a professor of public administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“When officials are removed at a local level, sometimes it’s petty and sometimes it’s serious,” Nelson said. “It may be because they’ve committed a crime, or because they’re making it impossible to function.”

Mayor Diana Broderson of Muscatine, Iowa, in her offices at City Hall on Oct. 1, 2019. A year into her term, the City Council began accusing her of exceeding her authority, and it unanimously voted to impeach her in May 2017. Broderson fought back and still holds the job. (Jordan Gale/The New York Times)

Mayor Diana Broderson of Muscatine, Iowa, in her offices at City Hall on Oct. 1, 2019. A year into her term, the City Council began accusing her of exceeding her authority, and it unanimously voted to impeach her in May 2017. Broderson fought back and still holds the job. (Jordan Gale/The New York Times)

Sometimes impeachment does not scuttle a mayor’s prospects at all, proving that there can be political life — and even reelection — after rivals seek to have leaders removed from office.

Diana Broderson took the mantle as mayor of Muscatine, Iowa, in January 2016, having never held political office before. A year into her term, the City Council began accusing her of exceeding her authority, and it unanimously voted to impeach her in May 2017.

“There was a group of people who didn’t want me in office, and they voted to take me out of office illegally,” said Broderson, a Democrat, speaking with the same defiant attitude that has electrified Trump’s base.

But Broderson and her supporters — who labelled the investigation of her a “witch hunt” — were buttressed by a judge who ruled that her impeachment was unfair and reinstated her as mayor.

“The difference between me and Donald Trump is, I opened it up and said, ‘If you can find any wrongdoing, I will gladly accept that as my responsibility,’” she said.

Broderson has been in office ever since, running the city of about 24,000 along the Mississippi River. She won reelection six months after the impeachment, while two of the councilmen who had tried to expel her were voted out.

Even though Broderson supports the inquiry into Trump, the trauma she endured and the speed with which the impeachment inquiry usurped other city business make her more cautious about the matter than some on the left.

“There’s a big cost involved, so you better be pretty right,” she said. “It almost can shut down a government.”

© 2019 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS

Ecuador declares state of emergency

The White House in Washington, Sept 29, 2019. The whistleblower who revealed President Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukraine’s leader to open investigations that could benefit him politically also accused White House officials of essentially hiding a rough record of the conversation by placing it in the same highly restricted computer system for closely guarded government secrets. (Al Drago/The New York Times)

The extra-secret White House computer system

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential hopeful, addresses the 2020 Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas, Oct 2, 2019. The New York Times.

Biden hits back at Trump

Police near Peru’s Congress, in Lima, on Tuesday. The New York Times

Who leads Peru?

Migrants are detained by Border Patrol after trying to cross into the United States in a tractor-trailer in Laredo, Texas, Sep 20, 2019. In a single day, agents in Laredo apprehended 111 people crammed into the backs of three different tractor-trailers, one of which was 104 degrees inside when it was opened. The New York Times

Desperate migrants on the border: ‘I should just swim across’

FILE PHOTO: UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi speaks with the media after a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Teodoro Ribera, at the Ministry of Foreign affairs in Santiago, Chile, Aug 13, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

Mexico’s asylum agency needs more resources: UN

A group of women and children waited to be processed by the Border Patrol after they tried to cross into the United States near Eagle Pass, Tex, in May. The New York Times

Trump administration barred from detaining migrant children

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, says she thought she was entering her own apartment when she fatally shot her neighbour. She told a jury on Friday that she tried to offer CPR, but prosecutors questioned why she did not do more to help.The New York Times

‘I shot an innocent man’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.