US, Honduras discuss temporary work opportunities for Hondurans
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Sep 2019 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2019 12:49 PM BdST
The United States and Honduras are discussing how to increase temporary legal employment opportunities for Hondurans in the United States, as the governments work to hammer out details of an immigration agreement.
In a joint statement issued Saturday, the governments said they would have another round of meetings next week "to ensure that our enhanced cooperation conforms to each nations’ legal requirements while also advancing our mutual objectives."
This week in Tegucigalpa, officials also discussed how to "enhance collaboration in the areas of law enforcement and information-sharing, bolster regional border security, and strengthen migration protections."
Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has waged a campaign in recent months to seal immigration deals with the Northern Triangle countries of Central America - Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador - from where many immigrants arriving at the US southern border set out.
Guatemala has signed a so-called "safe third country" deal with the United States that requires asylum seekers who travel through Guatemala on the way to the US-Mexico border to ask for refuge in Guatemala first, instead of in the United States.
The Guatemalan Congress, however, has not ratified the deal. McAleenan announced a deal with El Salvador on Friday to strengthen the Central American country’s capacity to receive asylum seekers, though he did not detail what the pact would entail.
Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said this week "we have to construct an agreement across the region, conversing with Mexico, Guatemala and the United States."
The joint statement said the meetings "demonstrate the commitment of both governments to work together as trusted allies to address shared regional challenges. They recognise Honduras’ progress in the areas of security and migration."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US, Honduras discuss temporary work opportunities for Hondurans
- Battered Trudeau gets brief reprieve amid Canada blackface scandal
- Top Canadian intelligence official charged with leaking secrets
- New Potential Tropical Storm Threatens Bahamas
- Biden attacks Warren, Sanders over healthcare costs in Democratic 2020 debate
- Six men tell their stories of sexual assault in the military
- Lawyer for ‘unabomber’ takes over defence for man accused of plotting 9/11
- Chinese woman in Mar-a-Lago trespassing case: 'I don't know why I'm here'
- Trump campaign manager sees president’s family as political ‘dynasty’
- Corpses strewn, people missing a week after Dorian hit the Bahamas
Most Read
- Police raid four sporting clubs in casino crackdown
- TIB praises Beximco for ‘undeniable’ contributions to Bangladesh economy
- DNCC launches drive to clear walkways
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- 2 dead and 8 injured in shooting at South Carolina sports bar, officials say
- Twin girls die ‘after drinking Biomil baby formula’ in Khulna
- Shakib leads Bangladesh to victory over Afghanistan in T20 tri-series
- Ex-secretary Nasima Begum first woman to head National Human Rights Commission
- Bengali liver specialists remember Bangabandhu at Dhaka conference
- RAB finds gambling equipment in three Chattogram sport clubs