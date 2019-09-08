Home > World > America

Dorian hits Canada's Atlantic coast, knocks out power, downs a crane

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Sep 2019 11:17 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 11:17 AM BdST

Dorian slammed into Canada's Atlantic coast on Saturday, knocking down trees, cutting power, and blowing over a large construction crane in downtown Halifax, the capital of the province of Nova Scotia.

The government will deploy the military to help with recovery efforts after the storm passes, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter. Local authorities urged anyone who lived close to the seashore to evacuate as a precaution.

The eye of the hurricane was due to pass over Halifax at about 6 pm ET (2200 GMT). Already more than 300,000 people in the province have lost power, Nova Scotia Power said.

There were no reports of injuries due to the storm.

"The safety of Canadians is our number one priority and we're ready to help Atlantic Canada through this storm," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

Winds as strong as 150 km per hour (93 miles per hour) were expected around Halifax, Canada's Hurricane Centre said.

"We're kind of hunkered down, and we can see all of the trees that are waving around," said Danielle Horne, 32, who lives on the eighth floor of an apartment building in Halifax.

"There's definitely a little bit of nervousness for my car, which is parked outside," she said.

During the afternoon, Dorian knocked trees onto houses in the city, blew off at least one roof, and toppled a large crane from the top of a building under construction.

Dorian ripped into the Bahamas earlier this week with Category 5 winds and some gusts topping 200 miles per hour (320 kph), leaving a trail of destruction and death, with 43 confirmed dead and the number expected to spike in coming days.

The storm pounded parts of North Carolina's Outer Banks Islands on Friday.

On Saturday, winds picked up to 100 miles per hour (160 kph), meaning it once more rated a Category 2 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane strength, the US National Hurricane Center said at 2 pm ET (1800 GMT) Saturday.

After Nova Scotia, Dorian is expected to move toward Prince Edward Island and on Sunday reach Newfoundland, the Canadian Hurricane Centre projected.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Wreckage and debris left by Hurricane Dorian at a resort in Treasure Cay, the Bahamas, on Thursday, Sep 5, 2019. The death toll now stands at 23 in the Bahamas while the total damage is still incalculable. The New York Times

Dorian reduces Bahamas to rubble

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales, Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra, Colombia’s President Ivan Duque, Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno and Suriname's Vice President Michael Ashwin Adhin sign a pact for the Amazon during the Presidential Summit for the Amazon, in Leticia, Colombia September 6, 2019. REUTERS

Amazon countries sign forest pact

A home is surrounded by flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in Calabash, North Carolina, US, September 6, 2019. REUTERS

Hurricane Dorian swipes the US

FILE PHOTO: Central American migrants stand in line before entering a temporary shelter, after illegally crossing the border between Mexico and the U.S., in Deming, New Mexico, U.S., May 16, 2019. REUTERS

US weighs another refugee cap cut

Brent Lowe, 49, who has been blind for 11 years, outside his brother’s home in Nassau, the Bahamas, Sept 5, 2019. The New York Times

In Bahamas, a blind father wades to safety, disabled son on his shoulders

Damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. Picture taken September 2, 2019. REUTERS

Bahamas stunned by Hurrican Dorian

FILE PHOTO: A woman releases balloons at a memorial three days after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, US Aug 6, 2019. REUTERS

West Texas shooting victims recall day of horror

People look out to sea on the beach at Hilton Head Island, SC, as Hurricane Dorian takes aim at the East Coast on Monday morning, Sept 2, 2019

Storm cripples the Bahamas

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.