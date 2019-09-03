Twenty-five bodies found after California boat fire, nine missing
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Sep 2019 10:22 AM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 12:32 PM BdST
Divers have found a total of 25 bodies on Monday after a pre-dawn fire sank a scuba diving vessel off a Southern California island, leaving nine people unaccounted for as the search continued, media reported.
Representatives for the Coast Guard's division in Los Angeles and the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached to confirm the report from the Associated Press, which cited the US Coast Guard.
The Santa Barbara sheriff had earlier confirmed eight people had died after a fire broke out aboard the Conception, a 75-foot (23-metre) boat, at about 3:15am (10:15 GMT) on Monday while it was moored just off the shore of Santa Cruz Island.
The Conception had embarked for California's Channel Islands on Saturday morning with 39 people on board. Five crew members who were above deck on the bridge escaped the fire as passengers slept in the ship's lower quarters.
"This isn't a day that we wanted to wake up to for Labor Day and it's a very tragic event, Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester told a news conference earlier on Monday, saying the search would continue throughout the night.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown earlier told reporters eight bodies had been found on the ocean floor and in the area of the sunken vessel, which lies upside down under more than 60 feet (18 metres) of water.
Authorities were trying to determine the best way to recover the sunken vessel, including the possibility of towing it to shore, Brown added.
'TOTALLY ENGULFED'
The surviving crew members sought refuge on a fishing boat moored a few hundred feet away, banging on the side to wake up Bob Hansen and his wife, who were sleeping onboard.
"When we looked out, the other boat was totally engulfed in flames, from stem to stern," Hansen said in an interview with the New York Times. "There were these explosions every few beats. You can't prepare yourself for that. It was horrendous."
Scuba or propane tanks on the Conception may have exploded in the fire, but that had not been confirmed, Brown said, adding it was unclear if there was an initial explosion that caused the fire.
After borrowing clothes from the Hansens, some crew members headed back toward the Conception to look for survivors without luck, Hansen said.
US Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat who represents California, called for an investigation.
"It's inconceivable that with all the safety regulations we have in place today, a fire on a boat can lead to the loss of life we saw this morning," she said in a statement. "And we need to understand exactly how the crew was trained and, if they were awake and above-deck, why they were unable to alert or help rescue passengers."
Investigators said a single mayday call came from the boat reporting the fire.
"It happened quickly enough so many people could not get off," US Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Matthew Kroll told CNN.
The diving boat was chartered by Worldwide Diving Adventures, a Santa Barbara, California, excursion firm. It said on its website that the Conception was on a three-day excursion to the Channel Islands, and was due back in Santa Barbara at 5pm on Monday.
The boat's owner, Truth Aquatics, referred queries about the accident to a joint media center. "This is still an ongoing search and rescue," it said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- At least 8 dead from California boat fire, 26 missing
- Hurricane Dorian kills at least five in Bahamas, turn to Florida expected
- Hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas as ‘catastrophic’ storm
- 51 people died in mass shootings in August alone in the US
- Dorian to hit Bahamas as 'devastating' hurricane, then menace Georgia and Carolinas
- Robert F Kennedy assassin is said to have been stabbed
- Amid recession worries, Trump points finger at American businesses
- Hurricane Dorian swirls toward anxious Florida, packing 140-mph winds
- Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, steps down
- Sick migrants undergoing lifesaving care can now be deported
Most Read
- BTRC orders telecom operators to stop services to Rohingyas in seven days
- Man of Bangladesh origin shot dead outside nightclub in New York
- ‘Saaho’: Mayhem on an international scale
- Bangladesh Television goes on air in India
- Pope stuck in elevator for 25 minutes, freed by fire brigade
- Supreme Court upholds Minny’s bail in murder case, clearing way for her release
- Maruf Hossain Sarder appointed Dhaka district superintendent of police
- Mahbub Alam Talukder appointed refugee relief and repatriation commissioner
- Pakistan PM Khan says not to use nuclear weapons first amid tensions with arch-rival India
- We will ask ‘friend’ Bangladesh to take back its people: Assam minister on NRC