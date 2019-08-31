Home > World > America

Robert F Kennedy assassin is said to have been stabbed

>>Neil Vigdor, The New York Times

Published: 31 Aug 2019 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2019 12:54 PM BdST

Sirhan Sirhan, who is serving a life sentence for the 1968 assassination of Sen Robert F Kennedy, was in stable condition at a Southern California hospital Friday night after reports that he had been stabbed in prison by another inmate, the state prison system said.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would not confirm that Sirhan, who is now 75, had been attacked, citing a state law shielding the names of crime victims.

But it did confirm that an inmate had been stabbed at 2:21pm at the Richard J Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, where Sirhan is serving his sentence, and that no other inmates had been attacked Friday.

Officials would not say what had prompted the attack.

Sirhan has been denied parole 15 times. His next parole hearing is in 2021.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination on June 6, 1968, in Los Angeles. He death punctuated a tumultuous year for the United States. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated just two months earlier, and the riots at the Democratic National Convention occurred two months later. Kennedy’s brother, President John F Kennedy, had been assassinated in 1963.

Robert Kennedy, who had served in his brother’s Cabinet as attorney general before being elected as a senator from New York, appeared to have gained the momentum for his own presidential bid when he was fatally shot by Sirhan at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

He had just wrapped up a speech to supporters in the hotel ballroom after winning California’s Democratic primary over Sen. Eugene J McCarthy. As Kennedy was leaving the hotel through a kitchen, Sirhan shot him three times with a 22-caliber revolver.

Sirhan, who was 24 at the time of the assassination, said that he could not remember shooting Kennedy.

In his first television interview after the shooting, Sirhan, a Jordanian citizen, said he felt betrayed by Kennedy’s support for Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. He was sentenced to death for the assassination, but when California outlawed capital punishment in 1972, it became a life sentence.

Corrections officials said the suspect in Friday’s prison attack had been identified and had been placed in an “administrative segregation unit” while they investigated.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Donald Trump approaches reporters before departing for Camp David, at the White House in Washington, Aug 30, 2019. Trump denied Friday on Twitter that the United States was involved in a mysterious explosion at an Iranian space center which prompted speculation that it was American sabotage, rather than an accident. The New York Times

Trump blames US businesses amid recession fears

Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast of Florida, U.S. in this August 30, 2019 NASA handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

US braces for Hurricane Dorian

FILE -- Madeleine Westerhout, President Donald Trump’s personal assistant, looks on during an event in the Rose Garden, at the White House in Washington, July 11, 2019. Westerhout resigned abruptly on Aug 29, reportedly after Trump learned that she had indiscreetly shared details about his family and Oval Office operations with journalists. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Trump’s personal assistant steps down

Maria Isabel Bueso, 24, at home in Concord, Calif, Aug 28, 2019. The New York Times

US to deport migrants under lifesaving care

FILE PHOTO: Construction on the perimeter fence by National Park Service and United States Secret Service is seen at the White House in Washington DC, US Aug 21, 2019.REUTERS

3 Republicans, 20 Democrats vie for White House

A forest fire in the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil, Aug 26, 2019. President Jair Bolsonaro suggested that he would reconsider accepting aid for the Amazon if President Emmanuel Macron of France withdrew “insults made to my person.” The New York Times

Brazil angrily rejects millions in Amazon aid pledged at G-7, then accepts British aid

Gloria Allred, representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, arrives with an unidentified women for a hearing in the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein, who died this month in what a New York City medical examiner ruled a suicide, at Federal Court in New York, US, Aug 27, 2019. REUTERS

Epstein accusers testify weeks after his suicide

Former Google and Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski leaves the federal court after his arraignment hearing in San Jose, California, US Aug 27, 2019. REUTERS

Ex-Google engineer charged with theft

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.