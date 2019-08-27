Don't treat Amazon like a ‘colony’, says Brazil's Bolsonaro
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Aug 2019 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 10:42 AM BdST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the idea of creating an international alliance to save the Amazon rainforest would be treating Brazil like "a colony or no man's land," calling it an attack on the country's sovereignty.
On Twitter, Bolsonaro questioned the intentions behind French President Emmanuel Macron's attempts to garner support for an international action plan to help preserve the Amazon.
WARNING:
