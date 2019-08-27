Home > World > America

Don't treat Amazon like a ‘colony’, says Brazil's Bolsonaro

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Aug 2019 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 10:42 AM BdST

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the idea of creating an international alliance to save the Amazon rainforest would be treating Brazil like "a colony or no man's land," calling it an attack on the country's sovereignty.

On Twitter, Bolsonaro questioned the intentions behind French President Emmanuel Macron's attempts to garner support for an international action plan to help preserve the Amazon.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the launching ceremony of the real estate credit program at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug 20, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Don't treat Amazon like a ‘colony’: Bolsonaro

Police carry out a raid in Kingston, Jamaica, an island nation suffering one of the highest homicide rates in the world, Apr 16, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of guns sold in the United States vanish because of loose American gun laws. Many reappear in Jamaica, turning its streets into battlefields. The New York Times

How US firearms cause carnage abroad

Firefighters extinguish a fire in Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Brazil August 25, 2019. REUTERS

Warplanes dump water on Amazon

A Bolivian Air Force helicopter collects water to fight forest fire, near Robore, Bolivia Aug 19, 2019 in this still image taken from social media video. Jerjes Suarez Ruiz via REUTERS

Bolivia faces devastating fires as Amazon burns next-door

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia. REUTERS

Brazil lacks resources to fight Amazon fires: Bolsonaro

FILE -- Sarah Huckabee Sanders, then White House press secretary, speaks to reporters outside the White House in Washington, June 11, 2019. Sanders will join Fox News as a contributor next month, reinforcing the strong ties between the conservative cable network and the Trump administration. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Sarah Sanders to join Fox News 

FILE PHOTO: A pregnant woman from Honduras is released from detention with other undocumented immigrants at a bus depot in McAllen, Texas, US, July 28, 2018. Reuters

Trump seriously looking to end birthright citizenship

FILE PHOTO: US Attorney General William Barr is pictured after a farewell ceremony for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the US Department of Justice in Washington, US, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

US shakes up prisons bureau after Epstein death

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.