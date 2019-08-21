Home > World > America

Trump says he is seriously looking at ending birthright citizenship

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Aug 2019 11:08 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2019 11:08 PM BdST

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration was seriously looking at ending the right of citizenship for US-born children of noncitizens and people who immigrated to the United States illegally.

Trump has made cracking down on immigration a central plank of his presidency and re-election campaign, but many of the administration's sweeping rule changes and executive orders have been stymied by the courts.

The Republican president had told Axios news website in October 2018 that he would end "birthright citizenship" through an executive order.

Experts have said such a move would run afoul of the US Constitution.

The Constitution's 14th Amendment, passed after the Civil War to ensure that black Americans had full citizenship rights, granted citizenship to "all persons born or naturalized in the United States."

It has since routinely been interpreted to grant citizenship to most people born in the United States, whether or not their parents are American citizens or legally living in the United States.

