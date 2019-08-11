Trump administration moves to decertify outspoken immigration judges’ union

The department filed a petition Friday asking the Federal Labour Relations Authority to determine whether the union, the National Association of Immigration Judges, should have its certification revoked because its members are considered “management officials” ineligible to collectively organise, according to a Justice Department spokesman.

The move suggested escalating tensions between overwhelmed immigration judges desperate for greater resources and a Justice Department pushing them to quickly address a backlog of immigration cases.

“This is a misguided effort to minimise our impact,” said Judge Amiena Khan, vice president of the judges union, which has publicly criticised the use of a quota system in immigration court and other attempts to speed up proceedings.

“We serve as a check and balance on management prerogatives, and that’s why they are doing this to us,” said Khan.

Unlike other federal judges who are part of the judicial branch, immigration judges are appointed by the attorney general and are employees of the Justice Department. Although sitting judges are prohibited from speaking publicly about issues that could be considered political, representatives of the immigration judges union can speak publicly about Justice Department policies on behalf of its members.

The Clinton administration also tried to decertify the immigration judges union, a move that the Federal Labour Relations Authority rejected, according to former immigration judges.

Both Khan and the union president, Judge Ashley Tabaddor, have spoken out repeatedly against what they say is an attempt to turn immigration judges from neutral arbiters of the law to law enforcement agents enacting the White House’s policies. They have called for immigration judges to be independent of the Justice Department.

Last year, the union criticised the department’s quota system, which required immigration judges to complete 700 cases per year, as well as a move to bar judges from an administrative tool they had previously used to reduce their caseloads. The union says the focus on efficiency impedes judges’ ability to work through complicated cases.

© 2019 New York Times News Service