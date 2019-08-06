Home > World > America

Trump imposes total US freeze on Venezuelan government assets

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Aug 2019 10:04 AM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2019 10:13 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump imposed a freeze on all Venezuelan government assets in the United States on Monday, sharply escalating a diplomatic and sanctions drive aimed at removing socialist President Nicolas Maduro from power.

The executive order signed by Trump goes well beyond the sanctions imposed in recent months against Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA and the country's financial sector, as well as measures against dozens of Venezuelan officials.

"All property and interests in property of the Government of Venezuela that are in the United States ... are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in," according to the executive order released by the White House.

The scope of the announcement came as a surprise even to some Trump administration allies. "This is big," said Ana Quintana, senior policy analyst with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington think tank.

Quintana said it appeared the order would be a sweeping embargo on doing business with Venezuela, although she was awaiting further details.

Venezuela's Information Ministry did not respond immediately to a request to comment.

The United States and most Western nations have called for Maduro to step down and have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate president.

Guaido appointed a board for Citgo Petroleum, Venezuela's most important foreign asset, earlier this year.

Trump said on Thursday he was considering a quarantine or blockade of Venezuela, although he did not elaborate at the time on when or how such a blockade would be imposed.

He is taking more dramatic action after numerous rounds of sanctions failed to turn Venezuela's military against Maduro or make significant progress in dislodging him.

US officials have long said they had other weapons in their economic arsenal, even as they privately expressed frustration that European partners and others had not taken stronger steps and that the months-long pressure campaign had not made more headway.

China and Russia have continued to back Maduro, prompting US national security adviser John Bolton to warn the two countries on Monday against doubling down in their support for him.

Bolton said he would give a speech on Tuesday at a gathering of more than 50 countries in Lima, Peru, that would outline a planned US initiative to lead to a peaceful transfer of power in Venezuela.

Moscow and Beijing turned down invitations to attend.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, US, Aug 5, 2019. REUTERS

Trump condemns white supremacy after US shootings

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the Bicentennial of the Battle in the Vargas Swamp at the National Pantheon in Caracas, Venezuela Jul 25, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Trump freezes Venezuelan government assets in US

Law enforcement near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, where a mass shooting took place earlier, on Saturday, Aug 3, 2019. A sunny day at the shopping mall complex turned into chaos and bloodshed late Saturday morning, after a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart store, killing multiple people, wounding others and sending panicked shoppers into nearby stores. The New York Times

A store that connected cultures, until a killer ‘came here for us’

Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, US, August 4, 2019. Reuters

30 die in 2 US mass shootings

Mourners take part in a vigil near the border fence between Mexico and the US after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso US in Ciudad Juarez. Aug 3, 2019. REUTERS

A week of bloodshed underscores a spate of mass shootings

FILE PHOTO: Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez holds a news conference at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera/File Photo

Honduran president denies ties to drug peddling

'Many killed' in US WalMart shooting

An irrigation tunnel that collapsed near Fort Laramie, Wyo, Jul 27, 2019. The breach of an irrigation canal left more than 100,000 acres of farmland in Nebraska and Wyoming without water at a critical point in the growing cycle. The New York Times

American farmers face a new problem: no water

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.