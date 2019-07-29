US intelligence chief Dan Coats expected to step down
>>Julian E Barnes and Maggie Haberman, The New York Times
Published: 29 Jul 2019 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 01:14 AM BdST
Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, is expected to step down in the coming days after spending his tenure at odds with President Donald Trump over issues including Russia and Trump’s own attacks on the intelligence community, people familiar with the decision said Sunday.
To replace him, the people said, the president was likely to tap Rep John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican and staunch defender of Trump.
As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, he sharply questioned Robert Mueller, the former special counsel, at last week’s hearing.
c.2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US intelligence chief Dan Coats expected to step down
- In 21st century, threats 'from all sides' for Latin America's original languages
- ‘I have a moral responsibility to come forward’: Colonel accuses top military nominee of assault
- US Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall
- How Jeffrey Epstein used the billionaire behind Victoria’s Secret for wealth and women
- US to resume executions of death-row inmates
- Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein found injured in jail cell
- For spewing hate, Trump should quit, a priest tells parishioners
- Mueller says Trump was not exonerated; Trump declares victory
- Neil Armstrong’s death, and a stormy, secret $6 million settlement
Most Read
- Jahangirnagar University student dies from dengue
- Bangladesh court bans pasteurised milk for five weeks amid health scare
- Fears run deep as dengue spreads beyond Dhaka
- Govt halves dengue test charges to Tk 500 amid disease outbreak
- RAB arrests Feni man for spreading rumours on Facebook
- Anti-graft agency arrests Sylhet DIG of Prisons Partha after seizure of Tk 8m
- PBI charges 90 people with killings, arson in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Langeveldt, Vettroi as bowling coaches
- Four die as pickup van overturns in Noakhali
- PM Hasina sends mangoes to Boris Johnson as gifts