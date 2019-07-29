Home > World > America

US intelligence chief Dan Coats expected to step down

>>Julian E Barnes and Maggie Haberman, The New York Times

Published: 29 Jul 2019 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 01:14 AM BdST

Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, is expected to step down in the coming days after spending his tenure at odds with President Donald Trump over issues including Russia and Trump’s own attacks on the intelligence community, people familiar with the decision said Sunday.

To replace him, the people said, the president was likely to tap Rep John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican and staunch defender of Trump.

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, he sharply questioned Robert Mueller, the former special counsel, at last week’s hearing.

c.2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Teacher Blas Duarte shows letters in the Maka language at a school used by children of the Paraguayan ethnic group Maka, in Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay Jul 18, 2019. REUTERS

Threats for Latin America’s original languages

Army Col Kathryn A Spletstoser says she was sexually assaulted by General John E Hyten, who is nominated to be the vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The New York Times

Colonel accuses top US military nominee of assault

US top court lets Trump use disputed funds

The model and actress Alicia Arden, at home in Las Vegas, July 21, 2019. In 1997, Arden says that she was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein, who had identified himself as a talent scout for Victoria’s Secret. He invited her to his hotel room to audition for the brand’s catalogue. When she arrived, Arden said, Epstein grabbed her, tried to undress her and said he wanted to “manhandle” her. Arden, then 27, fled in tears. (Rozette Rago/The New York Times)

How Epstein used billionaire behind Victoria’s Secret

FILE-- Attorney General William Barr, centre, while touring a federal prison in Edgefield, SC, July 8, 2019. With Barr is senators Tim Scott (R-SC), left, and Lindsey Graham (R-SC). The federal government will resume executions of death-row inmates after a nearly two-decade moratorium, Barr said on July 25, 2019. (Travis Dove/The New York Times)

US to resume executing death-row inmates

US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. REUTERS.

Epstein found injured in jail cell

Demonstrators led by Catholic groups protested last week in Washington against the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The New York Times

A priest says Trump should quit for hate talk

Special Counsel Robert Mueller: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs from the US Capitol following his testimonies before the House of Representatives, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US Jul 24, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Trump was not exonerated: Mueller

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.