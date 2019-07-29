Home > World > America

Shooting at California festival kills at least 3

>> Jacey Fortin and Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, The New York Times

Published: 29 Jul 2019 10:01 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 10:12 AM BdST

At least three people were killed and several more were injured in a shooting at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, on Sunday afternoon, a city councilman said.
Related Stories

The councilman, Dion Bracco, said three people had been killed and 12 had been injured in Gilroy, which is about 30 miles southeast of San Jose. He did not know whether the number of injured victims included the three fatalities.

The number of victims could not immediately be confirmed by the police.

Bracco added that one suspect was in custody.

“They don’t know if there were more, so they have to treat it as an active situation,” he said. “We have police out here from as far away as San Jose.”

The shooting took place during the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual three-day event held at Christmas Hill Park. The food selections revolve around garlic because Gilroy is a major producer.

“I will say how heartbreaking and tragic this is for all of us,” said Marie Blankley, the mayor pro tempore, who is a lifelong Gilroy resident.

Videos posted on social media showed attendees running past white tents in a grassy field, apparently fleeing the sound of gunshots. People had been told to gather at Gavilan College, a community college on the outskirts of the city.

“The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today’s shooting at the Garlic Festival,” the police said in a tweet Sunday evening. “The scene is still active.”

The police did not immediately respond to requests for additional information. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were assisting the Gilroy police.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Police officers at the scene of a shooting near the Brownsville Recreation Center in Brooklyn, July 28, 2019. Thousands were gathered near a playground for the annual Old Timers Day in Brownsville when two gunmen began firing, killing one man and injuring 11 others, the police said. (Yana Paskova/The New York Times)

Shooting at Brooklyn party kills 1, injures 11

FILE -- Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, testifies before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 13, 2018. Coats is expected to step down in the coming days after spending his tenure at odds with President Donald Trump, people familiar with the decision said on Sunday. (Eric Thayer/The New York Times)

US intelligence chief expected to step down

Teacher Blas Duarte shows letters in the Maka language at a school used by children of the Paraguayan ethnic group Maka, in Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay Jul 18, 2019. REUTERS

Threats for Latin America’s original languages

Army Col Kathryn A Spletstoser says she was sexually assaulted by General John E Hyten, who is nominated to be the vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The New York Times

Colonel accuses top US military nominee of assault

US top court lets Trump use disputed funds

The model and actress Alicia Arden, at home in Las Vegas, July 21, 2019. In 1997, Arden says that she was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein, who had identified himself as a talent scout for Victoria’s Secret. He invited her to his hotel room to audition for the brand’s catalogue. When she arrived, Arden said, Epstein grabbed her, tried to undress her and said he wanted to “manhandle” her. Arden, then 27, fled in tears. (Rozette Rago/The New York Times)

How Epstein used billionaire behind Victoria’s Secret

FILE-- Attorney General William Barr, centre, while touring a federal prison in Edgefield, SC, July 8, 2019. With Barr is senators Tim Scott (R-SC), left, and Lindsey Graham (R-SC). The federal government will resume executions of death-row inmates after a nearly two-decade moratorium, Barr said on July 25, 2019. (Travis Dove/The New York Times)

US to resume executing death-row inmates

US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. REUTERS.

Epstein found injured in jail cell

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.