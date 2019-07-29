Home > World > America

Brazil prison riot kills 52, with 16 decapitated

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Jul 2019 11:20 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 11:44 PM BdST

At least 52 inmates died, 16 of whom were decapitated, in a prison riot that broke out on Monday morning in the northern Brazilian state of Para, the state's prison authority said on Monday, the latest in a series of deadly clashes.

Authorities said the riot involved rival criminal gangs who took at least two penitentiary officers hostage as they battled one another.

As Brazil’s incarcerated population has surged eight-fold in three decades to around 750,000 inmates, the world’s third-highest tally, its prison gangs have come to wield vast power that reaches far beyond prison walls.

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has said he wants to impose tighter controls in the country's prisons, as well as building many more of them.

Bolsonaro's ability to curtail violence, however, may be limited as most prisons are controlled at the state level.

In January 2017, nearly 150 prisoners died during three weeks of violence in several Brazilian prisons as local gangs backed by Brazil's two largest drug factions attacked one another.

Gruesome deaths are not uncommon. In May, at least 15 inmates were found dead, choked to death or stabbed with toothbrushes in the city of Manaus.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The Rev Deanna Hollas, named the first minister of gun violence prevention by the Presbyterian Church, at St Barnabas Presbyterian Church in Richardson, Texas, Jul 25, 2019. “While all that we do as Christians should be rooted in worship and prayer, it should not stay there,

`Thoughts and prayers’ aren’t enough: US minister

People run as an active shooter was reported at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, south of San Jose, California, US, Jul 28, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. Courtesy of Twitter @wavyia/Social Media via REUTERS

3 killed in California food festival shooting

Police officers at the scene of a shooting near the Brownsville Recreation Center in Brooklyn, July 28, 2019. Thousands were gathered near a playground for the annual Old Timers Day in Brownsville when two gunmen began firing, killing one man and injuring 11 others, the police said. (Yana Paskova/The New York Times)

Shooting at Brooklyn party kills 1, injures 11

FILE -- Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, testifies before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 13, 2018. Coats is expected to step down in the coming days after spending his tenure at odds with President Donald Trump, people familiar with the decision said on Sunday. (Eric Thayer/The New York Times)

US intelligence chief expected to step down

Teacher Blas Duarte shows letters in the Maka language at a school used by children of the Paraguayan ethnic group Maka, in Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay Jul 18, 2019. REUTERS

Threats for Latin America’s original languages

Army Col Kathryn A Spletstoser says she was sexually assaulted by General John E Hyten, who is nominated to be the vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The New York Times

Colonel accuses top US military nominee of assault

US top court lets Trump use disputed funds

The model and actress Alicia Arden, at home in Las Vegas, July 21, 2019. In 1997, Arden says that she was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein, who had identified himself as a talent scout for Victoria’s Secret. He invited her to his hotel room to audition for the brand’s catalogue. When she arrived, Arden said, Epstein grabbed her, tried to undress her and said he wanted to “manhandle” her. Arden, then 27, fled in tears. (Rozette Rago/The New York Times)

How Epstein used billionaire behind Victoria’s Secret

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.