Home > World > America

Trump administration plans to divert $40m in aid to Venezuela's opposition

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jul 2019 09:56 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2019 10:08 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump's administration plans to divert more than $40 million in humanitarian aid for Central America to support the US-backed opposition in Venezuela, according to an internal document obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

The $41.9 million had been destined for Guatemala and Honduras, two of the three Central American countries at the center of a migration crisis in which thousands of people have fled poverty, violence and corruption and attempted to cross the southern US border.

The congressional notification from the US Agency for International Development said the money will instead be used for salaries, travel, communications equipment, technical assistance and training for the management of a government budget and other needs for the Venezuelan opposition.

The memorandum, dated Jul 11, says the funds are necessary because of "a significant, exigent event in the US national interest, specifically the rapidly evolving crisis in Venezuela."

The memo and its contents were first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Spokespeople for the State Department, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and Venezuela's Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guaido, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly, invoked the Venezuelan constitution in January to assume an interim presidency, arguing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate.

Maduro, meanwhile, has called Guaido a US-backed puppet and has so far retained his grip on the levers of government.

The State Department announced in June it was slashing hundreds of millions of dollars of aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras after Trump said the three countries were not doing enough to stem migration.

Print Friendly and PDF

Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
What salvaged rain-hit World Cup?

More stories

From left, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 12, 2019. President Donald Trump weighed in via Twitter on the friction between a group of four freshman Democratic congresswomen, including Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on July 14 by suggesting that the congresswomen — none of whom are white — should “go back and help fix” the countries they came from. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Leave: Trump tells four Democratic congresswomen

One killed in California gas blast

From left, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 12, 2019. President Donald Trump weighed in via Twitter on the friction between a group of four freshman Democratic congresswomen, including Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on July 14 by suggesting that the congresswomen — none of whom are white — should “go back and help fix” the countries they came from. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Trump accuses 4 congresswomen of spewing ‘hatred’

Liza, a teenager who lives with her parents in Passaic, NJ, was awakened early Sunday morning by a knock on the door. Having seen numerous “know your rights” posts on Instagram, she said she knew not to open it. The New York Times

ICE launches raids targeting migrant families

An area of Times Square affected by a power outage on Saturday, Jul 13, 2019. A power failure struck the West Side of Manhattan on Saturday evening, plunging subway stations into darkness, stalling trains, stranding people in elevators and for a time leaving parts of Times Square without its customary bright lights, according to authorities. (Ana Florez/The New York Times)

Lights slowly come back on in Manhattan

News coverage of immigration raids plays in a sanctuary space where a Honduran family is staying at a synagogue in Montclair, NJ, July 12, 2019. Word of the weekend's immigration raids seems to have struck fear across undocumented communities, including among people who have been living here for years. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

‘Every time someone  knocks, you get scared’

Activists, many from the Netsroot Nation conference, protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policy as they march in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, July 12, 2019. REUTERS

Illegal immigration crackdown to start Sunday: Trump

FILE-- Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a man in Norcross, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, Oct. 19, 2017. President Donald Trump said nationwide raids to arrest and deport undocumented migrants would begin on July 14, 2019, in a sweep that immigration officials said could roll out over days, echoing a similar threat last month that was never carried out. “Nothing to be secret about,” Trump told reporters at the White House on July 12, where he was asked about the plans. He called it “a major operation.” (Melissa Golden/The New York Times)

Trump again threatens immigration raids

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.