Home > World > America

Gas line blast levels house in California, kills one and injures 15

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Jul 2019 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 11:42 AM BdST

A utility worker was killed and 15 other people were injured on Monday when a ruptured gas line triggered an explosion that leveled a house and shattered windows in nearby homes in the Southern California town of Murrieta, authorities said.

The blast sent flames shooting some 30 feet (9 metres) into the air, and, according to media reports, rocked the surrounding Riverside County neighborhood with such force that some residents initially mistook it for an earthquake.

The gas rupture was believed to have been caused by a contractor digging at the home without first calling to have underground utility lines marked, as required by law, according to the Southern California Gas company.

City firefighters responding to reports of a gas line breach were already at the house when SoCalGas employees arrived to make repairs. The explosion occurred about 30 minutes later, Murrieta Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief David Lantzer told a news conference.

Murrieta is about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Los Angeles.

One of the gas company workers on the scene was killed and 15 other people who were hurt in the blast - three of them firefighters - were taken to hospitals for evaluation, fire and utility officials said. Their conditions and the severity of the injuries was not disclosed.

Contrary to early news reports that an occupant of the house may have gone missing, SoCalGas spokeswoman Christine Detz said authorities later determined everyone was accounted for.

Television news footage from the scene showed firefighters dousing the charred, mangled ruins of the house with water as one wall remained standing. A house next door also appeared to have been damaged.

Lastacia Neat, 47, who lives across the street and two houses down from the one that blew up, told the Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper the explosion shattered windows throughout the neighborhood.

Another neighbor, Kevin McKinney, 63, who lives next door, said in an interview with Los Angeles television station KABC-TV that he was startled by the sound of “one big, loud boom, and then glass flying.”

“It rocked the house, good,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
What salvaged rain-hit World Cup?
‘Stokes wisdom helped in Super Over’

More stories

From left, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 12, 2019. President Donald Trump weighed in via Twitter on the friction between a group of four freshman Democratic congresswomen, including Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on July 14 by suggesting that the congresswomen — none of whom are white — should “go back and help fix” the countries they came from. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Leave: Trump tells four Democratic congresswomen

One killed in California gas blast

From left, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 12, 2019. President Donald Trump weighed in via Twitter on the friction between a group of four freshman Democratic congresswomen, including Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on July 14 by suggesting that the congresswomen — none of whom are white — should “go back and help fix” the countries they came from. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Trump accuses 4 congresswomen of spewing ‘hatred’

Liza, a teenager who lives with her parents in Passaic, NJ, was awakened early Sunday morning by a knock on the door. Having seen numerous “know your rights” posts on Instagram, she said she knew not to open it. The New York Times

ICE launches raids targeting migrant families

An area of Times Square affected by a power outage on Saturday, Jul 13, 2019. A power failure struck the West Side of Manhattan on Saturday evening, plunging subway stations into darkness, stalling trains, stranding people in elevators and for a time leaving parts of Times Square without its customary bright lights, according to authorities. (Ana Florez/The New York Times)

Lights slowly come back on in Manhattan

News coverage of immigration raids plays in a sanctuary space where a Honduran family is staying at a synagogue in Montclair, NJ, July 12, 2019. Word of the weekend's immigration raids seems to have struck fear across undocumented communities, including among people who have been living here for years. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

‘Every time someone  knocks, you get scared’

Activists, many from the Netsroot Nation conference, protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policy as they march in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, July 12, 2019. REUTERS

Illegal immigration crackdown to start Sunday: Trump

FILE-- Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a man in Norcross, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, Oct. 19, 2017. President Donald Trump said nationwide raids to arrest and deport undocumented migrants would begin on July 14, 2019, in a sweep that immigration officials said could roll out over days, echoing a similar threat last month that was never carried out. “Nothing to be secret about,” Trump told reporters at the White House on July 12, where he was asked about the plans. He called it “a major operation.” (Melissa Golden/The New York Times)

Trump again threatens immigration raids

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.