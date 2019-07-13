Home > World > America

Trump again threatens ‘major’ immigration raids

>>Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Caitlin Dickerson, The New York Times

Published: 13 Jul 2019 01:38 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 01:38 AM BdST

President Donald Trump said nationwide raids to arrest and deport migrants in the country illegally would begin Sunday in a sweep that immigration officials said could roll out over days, echoing a similar threat last month that was never carried out.

“Nothing to be secret about,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday morning, where he was asked about the plans. He called it “a major operation.”

“It starts on Sunday, and they’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries,” the president said. “Or they’re going to take criminals out, put them in prison, or put them in prison in the countries they came from.”

The raids have been planned and debated in the Department of Homeland Security for about a month. Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement initially planned to send agents into communities across the United States on the same day as a coordinated show of force.

But two people familiar with the operation said the agency changed gears after news reports tipped off immigrant communities about the raids.

Raids may begin in some cities Sunday, but local ICE branches could start them either sooner or later over the next few days, officials said.

Many immigrants are likely to file legal appeals, slowing their deportations. And space limitations in family detention centres will prevent ICE from quickly deporting the migrants.

The planned sweep is expected to take place in nearly a dozen cities. It had been scheduled for late June, but after harsh opposition from Democratic lawmakers, immigrant advocates and homeland security officials, the president postponed it days before it was set to take place.

The planned arrests are a departure for ICE agents, who typically focus on deporting individual adults, particularly those with criminal records, rather than targeting families with children. Federal immigration authorities said they hoped to sweep up at least 2,000 migrants in the country illegally nationwide.

The Trump administration has argued that the raids are imperative to controlling a humanitarian crisis on the southwestern border.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England's JasonRoy speaks with umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus Action Images via Reuters
Roy escapes final ban
Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters
England end 27-year final wait
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters
One of the worst performances: Finch

More stories

FILE -- A raid by agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Riverside, Calif., June 22, 2017. Nationwide raids to arrest thousands of members of undocumented families have been scheduled to begin on July 14, 2019, according to two current and one former homeland security officials, moving forward with a rapidly changing operation, the final details of which remain in flux. The operation, backed by President Donald Trump, had been postponed, partly because of resistance among officials at his own immigration agency. (Melissa Lyttle/The New York Times)

US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrants

Migrants wait for busses to take them to crowded shelters and the Futuranet bus stop near the border crossing, in Tijuana, Mexico, July 8, 2019 The New York Times

A dramatic drop in migrant arrivals on the border

Acosta is pressed to quit

A view of the US Capitol, in Washington DC, US, June 20, 2019. REUTERS

Democrats declare climate emergency

US billionaire Ross Perot dies

Life-threatening rains flood US capital

The Border Patrol facility that has become the public face of the chaos on America’s southern border, in Clint, Texas, Jul 4, 2019. Even as Border Patrol leaders disputed descriptions of degrading conditions inside the Clint facility, the agency’s leadership knew for months that some children had no beds to sleep on, no way to clean themselves and sometimes went hungry. The New York Times

Dirty, hungry, scared and sick: Inside Clint’s razor wire

Merchandise lies scattered throughout the Pioneer Point Market after a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake broke, triggered by a 6.4 the previous day, near the epicentre in Trona, California, US, Jul 6, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew

Shaken communities assess damage after quakes

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.