Trump again threatens ‘major’ immigration raids

“Nothing to be secret about,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday morning, where he was asked about the plans. He called it “a major operation.”

“It starts on Sunday, and they’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries,” the president said. “Or they’re going to take criminals out, put them in prison, or put them in prison in the countries they came from.”

The raids have been planned and debated in the Department of Homeland Security for about a month. Agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement initially planned to send agents into communities across the United States on the same day as a coordinated show of force.

But two people familiar with the operation said the agency changed gears after news reports tipped off immigrant communities about the raids.

Raids may begin in some cities Sunday, but local ICE branches could start them either sooner or later over the next few days, officials said.

Many immigrants are likely to file legal appeals, slowing their deportations. And space limitations in family detention centres will prevent ICE from quickly deporting the migrants.

The planned sweep is expected to take place in nearly a dozen cities. It had been scheduled for late June, but after harsh opposition from Democratic lawmakers, immigrant advocates and homeland security officials, the president postponed it days before it was set to take place.

The planned arrests are a departure for ICE agents, who typically focus on deporting individual adults, particularly those with criminal records, rather than targeting families with children. Federal immigration authorities said they hoped to sweep up at least 2,000 migrants in the country illegally nationwide.

The Trump administration has argued that the raids are imperative to controlling a humanitarian crisis on the southwestern border.

© 2019 New York Times News Service