Home > World > America

Life-threatening rains pound US capital; White House basement offices leak

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jul 2019 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 11:36 AM BdST

Driving rains flooded parts of Washington, D.C., on Monday, shattering a daily record in just an hour, forcing 15 swift-water rescues from stranded cars and causing an undeniable leak in the White House.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Seek higher ground now!” the National Weather Service warned amid torrential rains that dropped 3.3 inches (8.4 cm) at Reagan National Airport from 9 am through 10 am ET (1200-1300 GMT), shattering in one hour the previous record of 2.2 inches (5.6 cm) set in 1958.

It was the seventh-wettest July day since record-keeping began in 1871, said NWS meteorologist Marc Chenard.

“They broke their daily record in an hour,” he said.

Even more rainfall was recorded further northwest, in Arlington, Virginia, where about 5 inches (12.7 cm) fell from 9 to 10 am, Chenard said.

The rains eased by late morning and were expected to end by midday, Chenard said.

Torrents of water streamed through the ceiling of Metro stations, and major arteries serving Washington’s top museums and memorials shut down due to high water as local emergency personnel reported rescuing several people from cars. By midday, DC Fire and EMS said it had saved 15 drivers.

Firefighters used yellow rubber lifeboats to rescue those trapped by the flood waters.

Twitter images showed a photograph of a very wet floor beneath office chairs and desks on the basement level of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“White House is leaking,” CNN journalist Betsy Klein tweeted with the picture.

Print Friendly and PDF

BCB parts ways with Rhodes, Walsh
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India Press Conference - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 8, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli happy to play second fiddle to Rohit
World T20 final run can inspire England: Root
File Photo: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis no mystery for us: India

More stories

The Border Patrol facility that has become the public face of the chaos on America’s southern border, in Clint, Texas, Jul 4, 2019. Even as Border Patrol leaders disputed descriptions of degrading conditions inside the Clint facility, the agency’s leadership knew for months that some children had no beds to sleep on, no way to clean themselves and sometimes went hungry. The New York Times

Dirty, hungry, scared and sick: Inside Clint’s razor wire

Merchandise lies scattered throughout the Pioneer Point Market after a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake broke, triggered by a 6.4 the previous day, near the epicentre in Trona, California, US, Jul 6, 2019. REUTERS/David McNew

Shaken communities assess damage after quakes

Supporters of Edith Espinal gather in the Columbus Mennonite Church in Columbus, Ohio, July 3, 2019. Espinal is one of the immigrants avoiding deportation by living in houses of worship who received notices that they would be fined, the latest hard-line measure taken in an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration. (Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times)

Trump hits migrants with huge fines

Photo taken via Google Map

At least 26 die in Honduras boat capsize

A page from the Office of Inspector General report. The New York Times

Govt watchdog finds squalid conditions in border centres

File Photo: Trees cast shadows outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, US, Jun 25, 2018. REUTERS

Teenager accused of rape deserves leniency: Judge

FILE PHOTO: US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, charged with war crimes in Iraq, is shown in this undated photo provided May 24, 2019. Courtesy Andrea Gallagher/Handout via REUTERS

US Navy SEAL acquitted of murder

Qasim Rashid, who is running for a seat in Virginia’s State Senate, said, “As a person of colour, as an immigrant and as a Muslim, to speak publicly about your faith and to receive death threats is not uncommon.” The New York Times

Man charged in Twitter threat to lynch Muslim lawyer

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.