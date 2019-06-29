Mother, wife of drowned Salvadoran migrants awaits their repatriation
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2019 10:42 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 10:42 AM BdST
Days after she lost her small daughter and husband to the treacherous currents of the Rio Grande, Tania Vanessa Avalos, 23, arrived back in El Salvador to await her family’s return — in coffins.
Oscar Martinez, 25, and, Angie Valeria, just shy of 2 years old, died on June 23 as they were attempting to cross the river between Mexico and the United States.
A photo of the two drowned migrants caught them face-down in the reeds of the river’s trash-strewn shore. The little girl, in red tights swollen by a water-logged diaper, is entwined in her father’s T-shirt, a small arm stretched across his neck as if in a final embrace.
Martinez had apparently pulled his T-shirt over his daughter to improvise a baby carrier.
The lacerating image spread virally, and became a lightning rod in the charged US political discussion of President Donald Trump’s hard-line policies against asylum seekers and other migrants.
Democratic Party candidates for president brought it up in their first debate on Wednesday.
Wreaths honoring migrants who recently died during their journeys north, including Salvadoran river drowning victims Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his 23-month old daughter Valeria, float away in the Rio Grande's current during a La Lomita chapel ceremony at the US-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, US, June 28, 2019. REUTERS
Avalos declined to speak to the media after arriving in El Salvador, accompanied by Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Mauricio Cabrera.
Cabrera urged Salvadorans not to undertake the perilous trip to the United States without documents.
“Do not jeopardize your lives and those of your children,” Cabrera said. “Do not trust people traffickers who only seek their own profit and who often fail to fulfill the promises they make.”
The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, compared the photo to that of a three-year-old Syrian boy, Aylan Kurdi, who drowned in the Mediterranean Sea and whose body washed ashore on a beach in Turkey in 2015.
That image also sparked a public outcry about the desperate plight of asylum-seekers and the political challenges of welcoming them to safer shores.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters
Critics waiting for
us to fail: Bairstow
Fans watch the ICC cricket world cup match between India and Pakistan on a screen in Mumbai, India, June 16, 2019. Reuters
Pakistan match draws 229m TV viewers in India
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mother, wife of drowned Salvadoran migrants awaits their repatriation
- Why E Jean Carroll, ‘the anti-victim,’ spoke up about Trump
- Harris goes after Biden on race in US presidential debate
- Democrats clash on healthcare, border in scrappy first US presidential debate
- Boston approves application for straight pride parade
- Mexico national guard shows lighter touch with migrants after president's warning
- The story behind a photo of two migrants found dead in the Rio Grande
- Mexico says it has deployed 15,000 forces in the north to halt US-bound migration
- Nine dead as plane crashes in Hawaii, believed during skydiving trip
- US psychoanalysts apologise for labelling homosexuality an illness
Most Read
- Main suspects in daylight murder of Refat in Barguna still at large
- Bangladesh cuts bulk internet bandwidth price
- Man hacked to death in Bangladesh, video of wife trying to save him goes viral
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Trump talks trade at G20 as China's Xi, others warn of risks of protectionism
- Bangladesh schoolteacher detained for ‘raping’ 20 students
- Suspect arrested for hacking man to death in Barguna
- 13 suspects identified in Refat murder, authorities on high alert to prevent escapes
- Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs' confidant, to leave and start own firm
- Brazil reach Copa semis with shootout win over Paraguay