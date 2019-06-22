Nine dead as plane crashes in Hawaii, believed during skydiving trip
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2019 02:47 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 02:47 PM BdST
Nine passengers and crew were killed on Friday evening when their plane crashed near an airfield in Hawaii, authorities said, during what broadcaster CNN said was a skydiving trip.
The twin-engine King Air plane went down near the Dillingham Airfield, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) said. The fire service said the aircraft was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived and there appeared to be no survivors.
"We are still gathering information as to the intent of the flight and what they were doing," Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel Neves told a news conference.
CNN said the plane was on a skydiving excursion and that Federal Aviation Administration would investigate the crash.
Dillingham is a joint-use airfield operated by the HDOT under a 25-year lease from the US army, according to its website.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
