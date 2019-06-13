Home > World > America

Trump: Nothing wrong with accepting dirt from foreign governments on opponents

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Jun 2019 10:22 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 10:22 AM BdST

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would see nothing wrong in accepting damaging information on a US political opponent if it were offered to his re-election campaign by a foreign government.

Asked in an interview with ABC News if he would accept the information or alert the FBI, Trump said: "I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen, there's nothing wrong with listening."

"If somebody called from a country, Norway, 'we have information on your opponent' - oh, I think I'd want to hear it," Trump said.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr was questioned by a US Senate committee on Wednesday in a closed session about a Jun 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York in which a Russian lawyer had offered damaging information on Hillary Clinton, the elder Trump's Democratic opponent in the 2016 presidential election.

The younger Trump, on learning the topic of the meeting, had written in an email: "I love it." But people who attended the meeting said later it focused on other matters.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigated the meeting as part of his probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. He documented extensive contacts between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia, but did not establish that members of the campaign conspired with Moscow.

Speaking to ABC News on Wednesday, Trump said he disagreed with FBI Director Christopher Wray, who told Congress last month that political campaigns should contact the agency about any suspicious communications from a foreign government.

"The FBI director is wrong," Trump said.

"I've seen a lot of things over my life. I don't think in my whole life I've ever called the FBI. In my whole life. You don’t call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office, you do whatever you do,” Trump said. “Oh, give me a break – life doesn't work that way.”

Trump compared damaging information on an opponent supplied by a foreign government to opposition research conducted by all political campaigns.

"It's not an interference, they have information - I think I'd take it," Trump said. "If I thought there was something wrong, I'd go maybe to the FBI - if I thought there was something wrong."

Print Friendly and PDF

Pakistan need to improve fielding against India: Sarfaraz
Border backs Aussie to keep building World Cup momentum
Australia beat Pakistan
ICC defends no reserve day

More stories

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in at the White House in Washington, US, Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS

Trump would ‘accept’ foreign information on rivals

FILE PHOTO: The US flag flies near the Statue of Freedom atop the US Capitol in Washington, US Nov 2, 2018. REUTERS

Age matters to US presidential voters

A construction crane sways before toppling amidst high winds in Dallas, Texas, US, Jun 9, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. REUTERS

Dallas crane collapse kills 1

How old should a president be?

Trucks wait in queue for border customs control, to cross into the US, at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico June 7, 2019. REUTERS 

Mexico will enforce new deal: Trump

US-Mexico border: FILE PHOTO: Supporters of US President Donald Trump stand near the border during a rally as Trump visits the US-Mexico border in Calexico, California, US, Apr 5, 2019. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker/File Photo

Mexico avoids Trump’s fire

Mexico offers to deploy troops on Guatemala border

The mail box at the Vancouver mansion where Yuan Gang, a wealthy Chinese immigrant to Canada, was found murdered in 2015, in British Columbia, Canada, Nov 21, 2018. The New York Times

Revenge, murder and an immigrant's nightmare

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.