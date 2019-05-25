Home > World > America

Twenty-nine detainees killed in Venezuela police station cellblock riot

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 May 2019 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 25 May 2019 11:16 AM BdST

Twenty-nine detainees were killed and 19 police officers were wounded in a confrontation in a cellblock in central Venezuela in what a state official called a failed escape attempt, but human rights groups described as a massacre.

The incident took place in the town of Acarigua in a municipal police cellblock in the central state of Portuguesa.

“There was an attempted escape and a fight broke out among(rival) gangs,” Portuguesa Citizen Security Secretary Oscar Valero told reporters. “With police intervention to prevent the escape, well, there were 29 deaths,” he said, adding that some 355 people were being held in the cellblock.

Detainees detonated three grenades, which wounded 19 police officers, he said. Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Human rights groups questioned the official version of the events.

“How is it that there was a confrontation between prisoners and police, but there are only dead prisoners?” Humberto Prado of the Venezuelan Prisons Observatory said in a telephone interview. “And if the prisoners had weapons, how did those weapons get in?”

Detainees for several days had been demanding that government ombudsmen help them avoid being transferred to distant prisons where they would not be able to receive visits from relatives, Prado said.

Authorities entered the cell block to carry out searches and remove visiting women when violence broke out, Prado said, estimating the facility in fact held some 540 inmates.

Police cellblocks in Venezuela are meant to hold citizens for 48 hours while they face formal charges. But detained citizens can spend months or even years in such facilities because prisons are too overcrowded to receive them and because of chronic delays in basic criminal justice proceedings required to indict them.

In 2018, a riot that led to a fire in a police cellblock in the central city of Valencia killed 68 people, including two women who were visiting.

Carlos Nieto of human rights group A Window to Freedom said the country has around 500 cellblocks with capacity to hold around 7,000 people that currently have nearly 55,000 detainees in custody.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

John Walker Lindh, known as the “American Taliban,” shortly after his capture in Afghanistan in 2001. The New York Times

‘American Taliban’ to leave federal prison

Accountants must turn over Trump’s financial records

Tammy McFadden, a former Deutsche Bank employee, holds an award she received before Deutsche Bank terminated her last year, in Jacksonville, Fla, May 8, 2019. McFadden said she was terminated last year after she raised concerns about the bank’s practices. Since then, she has filed complaints with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators about the bank’s anti-money-laundering enforcement. The New York Times

Trump activity raised red flag inside his bank

A view shows wreckage of a plane that crashed into the sea near the island of Roatan, Honduras, May 18, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. Honduras Fire Department/via REUTERS

Five killed in Honduras plane crash

The Missouri House passed a bill that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Gov Mike Parson, a Republican, is expected to sign it into law. The New York Times

Missouri passes 8-week abortion ban

Men searching for refuse that can be salvaged or recycled along a street in Maracaibo, Venezuela, May 6, 2019. As the country’s has economy plummeted, armed gangs have taken control of entire towns, public services have collapsed and the purchasing power of most Venezuelans has been reduced to a couple of kilograms of flour a month. (Meridith Kohut/The New York Times)

Venezuela collapse the worst in decades

Margarita, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico whose family is one of thousands at risk of being evicted under a new proposed rule barring undocumented immigrants from living in public housing, in New York, May 15, 2019. The Trump administration proposed a rule last month that would prohibit families from obtaining subsidized housing, including apartments operated by the New York City Housing Authority, if any family member is undocumented. (Jonah Markowitz/The New York Times)

2,800 immigrant families could be displaced in NY

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on immigration reform in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, May 16, 2019. REUTERS

Trump pitches US immigration overhaul

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.