Trump signs full pardon for ex-media mogul Conrad Black
Published: 16 May 2019 11:18 AM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 11:19 AM BdST
President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a full pardon for former media mogul Conrad Black, who was convicted in 2007 of fraud and obstruction of justice and spent 3-1/2 years in prison.
Black, 74, a Canadian-born British citizen, once ran an international newspaper empire that included the Chicago Sun-Times, Britain's Daily Telegraph and the Jerusalem Post.
"Lord Black's case has attracted broad support from many high-profile individuals who have vigorously vouched for his exceptional character," the White House said in a statement announcing the pardon.
It said Black had made "tremendous contributions to business," had written books on history and served as a tutor while in prison.
"In light of these facts, Mr Black is entirely deserving of this Grant of Executive Clemency," the White House said.
The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment.
Black, who has called Trump a friend, published a book last year praising him, titled "Donald J Trump: A President Like No Other."
Black was found guilty in the United States in 2007 of scheming to siphon off millions of dollars from the sale of newspapers owned by Hollinger Inc, where he was chief executive and chairman.
Two of his three fraud convictions were later voided, and his sentence was shortened. He was released from a Florida prison in May 2012 and deported from the United States.
In 2013, the US Securities and Exchange Commission banned Black from acting as a director of a US company and ordered him to pay $4.1 million in restitution.
Canada's Ontario Securities Commission ruled in 2015 that Black could no longer hold executive positions at listed companies or investment funds.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump signs full pardon for ex-media mogul Conrad Black
- US orders suspension of flights between the US and Venezuela
- Cuban LGBT activists defy government, hold unprecedented indie pride parade
- Venezuelan lawmakers seek refuge in embassies after crackdown on Guaido allies
- Americans' support for impeaching Trump rises
- Trump to nominate Patrick Shanahan as Pentagon chief
- Six killed in New York apartment blaze that began on stove
- Pompeo calls support in Britain for Venezuela's Maduro 'disgusting'
- Deputy of Venezuela's Guaido arrested and dragged away by tow truck
- US House panel accuses Barr of contempt as Trump invokes executive privilege
Most Read
- Bangladesh to roll out e-passport with 10-year validity from July
- BSTI revokes licence of seven companies from 52 substandard food product list
- Bangladesh produce another clinical show to beat Ireland by six wickets
- Soldiers patrol India's Kolkata after election violence
- Obaidul Quader returns home from Singapore
- Malaysian teen believed to have jumped to death after Instagram poll
- Mediterranean capsize: Govt uncovers trafficking ring led by 3 Noakhali brothers
- Calgary woman recounts ‘terrifying’ landing of Biman plane in Yangon
- HC orders Green Line to pay crash victim Russell by May 22
- Hasina did for me what a mother does for her child: Obaidul Quader